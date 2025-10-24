Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 October 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — PGIL, SCI, Laurus Labs, Garuda Construction, and Prudent

Asit Manohar
Updated24 Oct 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Video thumbnail
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following the uncertainty surrounding global trade developments, the Indian stock market witnessed selective profit-booking and finished flat on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index added 22 points and closed at 25,891. The BSE Sensex gained 130 points and closed at 84,556, while the Bank Nifty index finished 70 points higher at 58,078. Among sectors, the IT index outperformed on the previous session, rallying over 2%. This could become possible due to US President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone on the H-1 B visas.

Stock market today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously optimistic despite profit-booking on Thursday. The Choice Broking expert stated that the 50-stock index is currently in the range of 25,900 to 26,300. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive despite strong profit-booking on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index finished below 26,000 after a profit-booking trigger around the 26,300 levels. The 50-stock index has crucial support placed at 25,750. Therefore, one should adopt a stock-specific approach and examine those stocks that appear strong based on their technical chart patterns. One can look at breakout stocks as well."

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stocks to buy or sell

Regarding buy-or-sell stocks for today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended the following five breakout stocks: PGIL, SCI, Laurus Labs, Garuda Construction, and Prudent.

1] PGIL: Buy at 1402, Target 1510, Stop Loss 1360;

2] SCI: Buy at 250, Target 267, Stop Loss 241;

3] Laurus Labs: Buy at 934, Target 1000, Stop Loss 900;

4] Garuda Construction: Buy at 212, Target 230, Stop Loss 205; and

5] Prudent: Buy at 2783, Target 2980, Stop Loss 2695.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

