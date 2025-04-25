Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 25 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, snapped their seven-day winning streak amid profit booking and after investors turned risk-averse over the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 315.06 points or 0.39 per cent, settling at 79,801.43. During the day, it dropped 391.94 points or 0.48 per cent to 79,724.55. The NSE Nifty dropped by 82.25 points or 0.34 per cent to 24,246.70.

In the past seven trading days, the BSE benchmark gauge zoomed 6,269.34 points or 8.48 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 1,929.8 points or 8.61 per cent, to settle at the highest closing levels of 2025 during Wednesday's session.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Overall, the Indian stock market sentiment is positive until the Nifty 50 index is above 23,800. The benchmark indices have taken a breather after rising for seven straight sessions. So, some consolidation is expected.”

“On the upper side, Nifty 50 faces a hurdle at 24,350 to 24,400. A bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of the 23,800 to 24,400 range. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at stocks that look strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” added Bagadia.

1.Samhi Hotels Ltd: Buy at ₹193.29, target price ₹206, stoploss ₹185

2.Suven Life Sciences Ltd: Buy at ₹141.2, target price ₹150, stoploss ₹135.

3.Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd: Buy at ₹2,229.6, target price ₹2,400, stoploss ₹2,150.

4.TCS: Buy at ₹1,165.5, target price ₹1,250, stoploss ₹1,122.

5.Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd: Buy at ₹361.1, target price ₹390, stoploss ₹348.