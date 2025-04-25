Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 25 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today —Samhi Hotels, Suven Life Sciences, Thangamayil Jewellery, Transport Corporation of India, and Sundaram Finance Holdings

Nikita Prasad
Updated25 Apr 2025, 06:38 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 24,350 to 24,400. Bagadia believes a bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of 23,800-24,400.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, snapped their seven-day winning streak amid profit booking and after investors turned risk-averse over the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 315.06 points or 0.39 per cent, settling at 79,801.43. During the day, it dropped 391.94 points or 0.48 per cent to 79,724.55. The NSE Nifty dropped by 82.25 points or 0.34 per cent to 24,246.70.

In the past seven trading days, the BSE benchmark gauge zoomed 6,269.34 points or 8.48 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 1,929.8 points or 8.61 per cent, to settle at the highest closing levels of 2025 during Wednesday's session.

Stock market today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Overall, the Indian stock market sentiment is positive until the Nifty 50 index is above 23,800. The benchmark indices have taken a breather after rising for seven straight sessions. So, some consolidation is expected.”

“On the upper side, Nifty 50 faces a hurdle at 24,350 to 24,400. A bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of the 23,800 to 24,400 range. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at stocks that look strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” added Bagadia.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today: Samhi Hotels Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) Ltd, and Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd.

1.Samhi Hotels Ltd: Buy at 193.29, target price 206, stoploss 185

2.Suven Life Sciences Ltd: Buy at 141.2, target price 150, stoploss 135.

3.Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd: Buy at 2,229.6, target price 2,400, stoploss 2,150.

4.TCS: Buy at 1,165.5, target price 1,250, stoploss 1,122.

5.Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd: Buy at 361.1, target price 390, stoploss 348.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.

 
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 06:38 AM IST
