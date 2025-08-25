Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 25 August 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Avantel, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Datamatics Global Services, and Fedbank Financial Services.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published25 Aug 2025, 06:35 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that outlook for the Indian stock market has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index ended close to 50-DEMA support placed at 24,820 levels.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that outlook for the Indian stock market has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index ended close to 50-DEMA support placed at 24,820 levels.

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Snapping a six-day winning run, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 fell by nearly 1 per cent each on Friday, August 22, dragged down by weak global signals.

The Sensex declined 694 points, or 0.85 per cent, to close at 81,306.85, while the Nifty 50 slipped 214 points, or 0.85 per cent, to settle at 24,870.10. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended lower, down 0.23 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that outlook for the Indian stock market has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index ended close to 50-DEMA support placed at 24,820 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing resistance at 25,150. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. On breaking above 25,200 levels on a closing basis may trigger a fresh bull trend on Dalal Street."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Avantel, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Datamatics Global Services, and Fedbank Financial Services.

1] KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration: Buy at 954, target 1020, stop loss 920;

2] Avantel: Buy at 149.7, target 160, stop loss 144;

3] Shaily Engineering Plastics: Buy at 2103.4, target 2280, stop loss 2050;

4] Datamatics Global Services: Buy at 980, target 1050, stop loss 945;

5] Fedbank Financial Services: Buy at 142, target 153.5, stop loss 137.5.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

