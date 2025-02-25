Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Benchmark indices extended their losing streak for the fifth consecutive session on Monday, as the BSE Sensex plunged over 850 points and the Nifty50 slipped below 22,600. The decline was driven by significant losses in heavyweight financial and IT stocks, amid investor concerns over slowing economic growth in the United States.

The BSE Sensex dropped 856 points (1.14 per cent) to close at 74,454, while the NSE Nifty fell 242 points (1.06 per cent) to end at 22,553.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias has turned extremely weak as the Nifty 50 index has finally broken below the crucial 22,800 support.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Now, the 50-stock may try to test 22400 mark. If the selling further continues then the frontline index may test 22,100 mark. So, it is better to look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Camlin Fine Sciences, GSK plc, GRM Overseas, Avanti Feeds, and Som Distilleries and Breweries.

Stocks to buy today 1] Camlin Fine Sciences: Buy at ₹161.01, target ₹177, stop loss ₹156;

2] GSK plc: Buy at ₹2638.15, target ₹2800, stop loss ₹2550;

3] GRM Overseas: Buy at ₹220.54, target ₹235, stop loss ₹212;

4] Avanti Feeds: Buy at ₹735, target ₹785, stop loss ₹707;

5] Som Distilleries and Breweries: Buy at ₹116.8, target ₹125, stop loss ₹112.5.