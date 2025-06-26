Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 June 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: E I D-Parry (India), Onward Technologies, Parag Milk Foods, Arvind Fashions.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published26 Jun 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied close to 1% on Wednesday, buoyed by a global market uptrend following reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which helped ease geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Building on the momentum from the previous session, the 30-stock Sensex soared 700.40 points, or 0.85%, to close at 82,755.51. In intraday trade, it spiked as much as 760.8 points, or 0.92%, reaching 82,815.91. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 200.40 points, or 0.80%, to end at 25,244.75.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has closed above 25,200.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ A decisive break above 25,250 may trigger a fresh uptrend and the key benchmark index may soon touch 25,600 levels. On the lower side, 24,800 is immediate support for the 50-stock index. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: E I D-Parry (India), Onward Technologies, Parag Milk Foods, Varroc Engineering, Arvind Fashions.

1] E I D-Parry (India): Buy at 1060, target 1130, stop loss 1020;

2] Onward Technologies: Buy at 330.15, target 355, stop loss 320;

3] Parag Milk Foods: Buy at 227.89, target 245, stop loss 220;

4] Varroc Engineering: Buy at 572.9, target 610, stop loss 552;

5] Arvind Fashions.: Buy at 498.5, target 535, stop loss 480.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
