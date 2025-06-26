Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 June 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied close to 1% on Wednesday, buoyed by a global market uptrend following reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which helped ease geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Building on the momentum from the previous session, the 30-stock Sensex soared 700.40 points, or 0.85%, to close at 82,755.51. In intraday trade, it spiked as much as 760.8 points, or 0.92%, reaching 82,815.91. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 200.40 points, or 0.80%, to end at 25,244.75.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has closed above 25,200.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ A decisive break above 25,250 may trigger a fresh uptrend and the key benchmark index may soon touch 25,600 levels. On the lower side, 24,800 is immediate support for the 50-stock index. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

1] E I D-Parry (India): Buy at ₹1060, target ₹1130, stop loss ₹1020;

2] Onward Technologies: Buy at ₹330.15, target ₹355, stop loss ₹320;

3] Parag Milk Foods: Buy at ₹227.89, target ₹245, stop loss ₹220;

4] Varroc Engineering: Buy at ₹572.9, target ₹610, stop loss ₹552;

5] Arvind Fashions.: Buy at ₹498.5, target ₹535, stop loss ₹480.