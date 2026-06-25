Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 25 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market saw strong buying momentum on Wednesday, June 24, with benchmark indices posting notable gains. The Sensex climbed 791 points, or 1.04%, to close at 76,991.22, while the Nifty 50 advanced 198 points, or 0.83%, to settle at 24,021.65. Broader markets lagged behind the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.10% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.39%.

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Stock market today Nifty 50 On 24 June 2026, the benchmark Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rebound after the previous session's decline and traded with a positive bias throughout the day. The index opened at 23,795.80 and initially slipped to an intraday low of 23,789.25. However, sustained buying interest across banking and heavyweight stocks helped the index recover sharply, pushing it to an intraday high of around 24,090.05. By midday, Nifty was trading near 23,990, up nearly 0.7%, indicating improving market sentiment and renewed risk appetite. Lower crude oil prices, supportive comments from the RBI, and strength in financial stocks aided the recovery.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the 1-hour chart is attempting to re-establish a higher-high, higher-low structure, indicating that short-term momentum is gradually turning positive. The index has once again reclaimed the crucial 24,000 psychological mark, reflecting buyers' willingness to accumulate at lower levels. Momentum indicators are also improving, suggesting that the recent corrective phase may be losing steam.

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"Technically, the 23,850-23,800 zone is expected to act as immediate support, followed by a stronger base around 23,750. On the upside, the index may face immediate resistance in the 24,200-24,250 zone, where previous supply and short-position build-up remain visible.

Considering the prevailing price structure, easing global concerns, and improving market breadth, the overall bias remains cautiously positive. However, traders should wait for a decisive and sustained move above the 24,200 mark before initiating aggressive long positions, as the index still needs to confirm a breakout beyond its near-term resistance zone," said Bagadia.

Bank Nifty On 24 June 2026, Bank Nifty traded with a strong positive bias and outperformed the broader market, supported by robust buying in heavyweight private banking stocks. The index opened on a firm note and extended its gains throughout the session, crossing the 58,100 mark intraday and trading higher by nearly 1.69%. Strength in major lenders such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, coupled with easing crude oil prices and supportive comments from the RBI, significantly boosted investor sentiment. The banking index continued to attract fresh buying interest, reflecting improving risk appetite and renewed optimism in the financial space.

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He noted that the 1-hour chart continues to maintain a higher-high, higher-low formation, indicating that the short-term trend remains firmly positive. The index is trading comfortably above its key short-term moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing bullish structure and suggesting that dips are likely to attract buying interest.

"Technically, the 57,300-57,500 zone is expected to act as immediate support, followed by a stronger base near 57,000. On the upside, the index may face immediate resistance around 58,900-59,000, where profit booking and short-term supply could emerge.

Considering the prevailing price structure, improving momentum, and sustained strength in private banking counters, the overall bias remains positive. Any dip towards key support levels is likely to attract fresh buying interest. However, traders should watch for a decisive move above the 58,300-58,500 zone, as a breakout beyond this range could pave the way for further upside momentum in the near term," he said.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Thursday, 25 June: Navin Fluorine International, NCC, Global Health Limited, Radico Khaitan, and Netweb Technologies India.

1] Navin Fluorine International: Buy at ₹7698, Target ₹8280, Stop Loss ₹7380

Navin Fluorine International Limited (NAVINFLUOR) has given a breakout from a rounding bottom pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating a potential trend reversal and emergence of fresh bullish momentum in the stock. The breakout reflects improving price structure and suggests the possibility of a sustained upward move in the coming sessions. In addition to this, the stock is trading above all its crucial DEMA levels, including the 20, 50, 100, and 200 DEMA levels, indicating strong trend alignment and sustained bullish strength across multiple timeframes. Considering the current technical setup, traders may consider initiating long positions at CMP for a potential upside target of ₹8280, while maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹7380 as part of disciplined risk management.

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2] NCC: Buy at ₹157.50, Target ₹170, Stop Loss ₹150

NCC Limited has given a breakout from a rounding bottom pattern on the daily timeframe and has successfully managed to sustain and trade above the breakout level, indicating strength in the ongoing price action and confirmation of the bullish breakout. The ability of the stock to hold above the breakout zone reflects sustained buying interest and improves the probability of further upside movement. In addition to this, the momentum indicator RSI is trading at 58.87, which is above the midpoint level of 50, indicating positive momentum and strengthening bullish sentiment in the stock. The current chart structure remains supportive of a positive outlook, where traders may consider initiating long positions at CMP, with a potential upside target of ₹170, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹150 to ensure disciplined risk management.

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3] Global Health Limited: Buy at ₹1318, Target ₹1410, Stop Loss ₹1265

Global Health Limited (MEDANTA) is moving upwards while forming a higher high–higher low formation on the daily timeframe, indicating sustained buying interest and a strong bullish price structure. This pattern reflects strength in the prevailing trend and suggests the possibility of further upside movement in the near term. In addition to this, the stock is trading above all its crucial DEMA levels, including the 20, 50, 100, and 200 DEMA levels, indicating strong trend alignment and bullish strength across multiple timeframes. The prevailing technical setup indicates a favorable buying opportunity, where traders may consider initiating long positions at CMP, with a potential upside target of ₹1410, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹1265 to effectively manage downside risk.

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4] Radico Khaitan: Buy at ₹3758, Target ₹4200, Stop Loss ₹3550

Radico Khaitan Limited has given a breakout from a short-term range consolidation pattern and has successfully managed to sustain and trade above the breakout level, indicating emergence of fresh buying momentum and continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The sustained move above the breakout zone reflects strong participation from market participants and validates the strength of the breakout. In addition to this, the stock is moving upwards while forming a higher high–higher low formation over the short term, indicating a strong bullish price structure and continued buying interest at higher levels. The current technical structure remains constructive, where traders may consider initiating long positions at CMP, with a potential upside target of ₹4200, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹3550 to keep risk under control.

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5] Netweb Technologies India: Buy at ₹5074, Target ₹5500, Stop Loss ₹4865

Netweb Technologies India has given a breakout from a rounding bottom pattern and is also moving upwards while forming a higher high–higher low formation on the daily timeframe, indicating strengthening bullish momentum and continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The breakout reflects improving price structure and suggests the possibility of a sustained upward move in the coming sessions. In addition to this, the momentum indicator RSI is trading at 63.55, which is comfortably above the midpoint level of 50, indicating strong positive momentum and increasing bullish strength in the stock. The stock is exhibiting a favorable technical setup, and traders may consider initiating long positions at CMP, with a potential upside target of ₹5500, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹4865 to ensure disciplined risk management.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.