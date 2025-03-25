Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 25 March 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Mangalore Refinery and Petrochmcls, BLS International Services, Chalet Hotels, Himadri Speciality Chemical, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Published25 Mar 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias has turned highly bullish as the Nifty 50 Index almost touched 23,800 levels.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: On Monday, the Indian stock market experienced a strong rally, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 rising by over 1% each. This upward momentum comes after an impressive 4% surge last week, signaling a sharp rebound in equities.

On March 24, the Sensex jumped 1,201 points, hitting a high of 78,107 and crossing the 78,000 mark for the first time since February 7. At the same time, the Nifty 50 continued its upward momentum for the sixth straight session, surpassing the 23,700 level during intraday trading.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias has turned highly bullish as the Nifty 50 Index almost touched 23,800 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The frontline index is now looking poised to touch 24,200 in short term. Investors are advised to avoid taking bears side and look at those stocks that are looking strong in the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Mangalore Refinery and Petrochmcls, BLS International Services, Chalet Hotels, Himadri Speciality Chemical, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Stocks to buy today

1] Mangalore Refinery and Petrochmcls: Buy at 143.24, target 154, stop loss 138;

2] BLS International Services: Buy at 422.25, target 452, stop loss 407;

3] Chalet Hotels: Buy at 864.20, target 925, stop loss 833;

4] Himadri Speciality Chemical: Buy at 458.05, target 490, stop loss 442;

5] Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: Buy at 132.15, target 141, stop loss 128.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

