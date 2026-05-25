Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 25 May 2026

Breakout stocks to buy or sell, 25 May 2026: Amid mixed global cues, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market remained volatile but finished marginally higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index ended 64 points higher at 23,719. The BSE Sensex gained 231 points and closed at 75,415. The Bank Nifty index gained 615 points and finished at 54,055.
Sectoral participation remained mixed, with banking, financials, and metals leading the gains, while pharma and IT counters traded relatively subdued. Meanwhile, broader markets remained muted, with both midcap and smallcap indices ending almost unchanged, as reflected in overall market breadth.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market may have a big gap-up opening as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading green by logging around 250 points gain against the Nifty spot close on Friday. However, the technical expert said the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at higher levels.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “On the daily timeframe, the formation of an inverted hammer-like candlestick pattern indicates selling pressure near higher levels despite buying interest from lower zones, reflecting cautious optimism in the near term. From a technical perspective, immediate support is placed in the 23,400–23,450 range, while resistance is observed between 23,850 and 23,900 levels.”
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 47.19, indicating gradual improvement in momentum, though the index still trades below the stronger bullish zone. The volatility index, India VIX, remained unchanged at 17.82, suggesting stable market sentiment and controlled volatility.
“In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was seen at the 23,800 strike, followed by 24,000, while significant put writing was observed at 23,700 and 23,500 levels, indicating immediate support near lower levels with resistance continuing near higher strikes,” Bagadia said.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks: GHCL, Siemens, Trent, Techno Electric, and MFSL.
1] GHCL: Buy at ₹191, Target ₹205, Stop Loss ₹182;
2] Siemens: Buy at ₹3812, Target ₹7150, Stop Loss ₹3640;
3] Trent: Buy at ₹4296, Target ₹4700, Stop Loss ₹4080;
4] Techno Electric: Buy at ₹1334, Target ₹1450, Stop Loss ₹1280; and
5] MFSL: Buy at ₹1680, Target ₹1800, Stop Loss ₹1615.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.