Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 25 September 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published25 Sep 2025, 06:55 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index has slipped close to 25,000 levels after logging losses in the last four straight sessions.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market closed sharply lower on Wednesday, September 24, weighed down by weak global cues.

The market extended its decline for a fourth straight session, weighed down by weak global signals, a stronger dollar, ongoing valuation concerns, persistent FII selling, and the impact of Trump’s tariffs.

The Sensex slipped 386 points, or 0.47 per cent, to finish at 81,715.63, while the Nifty 50 declined 113 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 25,056.90 — marking the fourth straight session of losses for the benchmarks.

Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index dropped 0.85 per cent and the Smallcap index ended 0.50 per cent lower.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index has slipped close to 25,000 levels after logging losses in the last four straight sessions.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index has crucial support at 24,900. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: NLC India, MTAR Technologies, Cupid, Carraro India, and Medi Assist Healthcare Services.

1] NLC India: Buy at 280.35, target 303, stop loss 270.53;

2] MTAR Technologies: Buy at 1929.20, target 2065, stop loss 1861;

3] Cupid: Buy at 221.93, target 238, stop loss 214;

4] Carraro India: Buy at 483.4, target 517, stop loss 466;

5] Medi Assist Healthcare Services: Buy at 540.90, target 540, stop loss 521.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 25 September 2025
