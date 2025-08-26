Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 26 August 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Garuda Construction and Engineering, Pudumjee Paper Products, eClerx Services Limited, Asian Energy Services, and Pondy Oxides and Chemicals.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published26 Aug 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market recorded moderate gains on Monday, August 25, driven by buying in select IT and financial majors such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and HDFC Bank.

Advertisement

The Sensex advanced 329 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 81,635.91, while the Nifty 50 climbed 98 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,967.75. However, the mid- and small-cap segments lagged, with the BSE Midcap index inching up 0.10 per cent and the Smallcap index edging down 0.02 per cent.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday—26 August 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the 50-DEMA support placed at 24,850.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The key benchmark ark index is facing resistance at 25,250 to 25,300 levels. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement
Also Read | Recommended stocks to buy on 26 August—top stock picks from market experts

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Garuda Construction and Engineering, Pudumjee Paper Products, eClerx Services Limited, Asian Energy Services, and Pondy Oxides and Chemicals.

1] Garuda Construction and Engineering: Buy at 211, target 230, stop loss 205;

2] Pudumjee Paper Products: Buy at 142.5, target 152, stop loss 136;

3] eClerx Services Limited: Buy at 4238, target 4570, stop loss 4080;

4] Asian Energy Services: Buy at 360.85, target 386, stop loss 348;

Advertisement

5] Pondy Oxides and Chemicals: Buy at 1156.1, target 1240, stop loss 1115.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 26 August 2025
Read Next Story