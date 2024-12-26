Hello User
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 December 2024

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 December 2024

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Wockhardt, AMI Organics, METSL, Cartrade Tech, and Welspun Enterprises

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the overall Indian stock market mood is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 23,800 to 23,850 range.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market witnessed a subdued trade session on Tuesday before Christmas. The Nifty 50 index went off 25 points and closed at the 23,727 mark, the BSE Sensex went down 67 points and finished at 78,472, while the Bank Nifty index ended 84 points lower at 51,233. NSE cash market volumes were lower by 8% compared to yesterday and lowest in more than a year. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares for the sixth day on the trot, where the advance-decline ratio stood at 0.98 on the BSE.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market mood is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 23,800 to 23,850 range. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index has made a crucial base at 23,200 to 23,250 and predicted a sideways train until the frontline index breaks either side of the current range. He advised traders to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at technically strong stocks. Bagadia suggested day traders look at breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market trend is cautious, as the Nifty 50 index finds resistance at the 23,800 to 23,850 range. The 50-stock index has crucial support at the 23,200 to 23,250 range. A bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, traders are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good bet for day traders."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Wockhardt, AMI Organics, METSL, Cartrade Tech, and Welspun Enterprises.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned, Sumeet Bagadia has listed breakout stocks to buy today, which is as follows:

1] Wockhardt: Buy at 1486.50, target 1600, stop loss 1430;

2] AMI Organics: Buy at 2300, target 2480, stop loss 2222;

3] METSL: Buy at 191, target 205, stop loss 184;

4] Cartrade Tech: Buy at 1615.20, target 1725, stop loss 1550; and

5] Welspun Enterprises: Buy at 589.85, target 630, stop loss 565.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
