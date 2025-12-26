Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 December 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed in the red on Wednesday, December 24, as investors booked profits in select heavyweights, such as Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, amid mixed global signals.

The Sensex slipped 116 points, or 0.14%, to end at 85,408.70, while the Nifty 50 declined 35 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 26,142.10. Broader markets also weakened, with the BSE Midcap index down 0.37% and the Smallcap index lower by 0.14%.

Stock market outlook Nifty 50 Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Nifty 50 opened on a positive note and briefly moved above the previous session’s high but failed to sustain the advance, gradually drifting lower to test the day’s low of 26,123.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “This price action reflects selling pressure at higher levels and a lack of follow-through buying, indicating short-term exhaustion near resistance. Immediate resistance is placed in the 26,250–26,300 zone, while key supports are seen at 25,950–26,000. The daily RSI at 57.18 is trending downwards, suggesting mild loss of momentum and caution in the near term. Volatility continued to ease, with India VIX declining by 2% to 9.19, signalling reduced market fear. Derivatives data shows aggressive call writing at 26,200 and strong put open interest near 26,000, reinforcing this area as a crucial support and pivot. Holding above 26,000 keeps a selective buy-on-dips strategy intact, with strict stop-losses at 25,920.”

Bank Nifty On the Bank Nifty outlook, he added that the index also opened on a positive note but witnessed intraday selling, slipping to a session low of 59,118.

“This movement signals profit booking after recent gains and reflects a cautious tone in banking stocks. Immediate resistance is placed in the 59,400–59,500 zone, while supports at 58,800 and 58,900 remain crucial for maintaining near-term stability in the index. On the daily charts, the RSI stands at 53.55 and is trending downward, suggesting weakening momentum and the possibility of short-term consolidation,” Bagadia said.

The Choice Broking expert suggested that investors need to remain selective, adopt a buy-on-dips approach near supports, and wait for a decisive breakout above resistance for fresh directional positions.

Breakout stocks to buy today Breakout stocks are those stocks that move past their established support or resistance levels. Breakouts often signal that a stock may be poised for a strong price move.

Amid ongoing market condition, Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five breakout shares to buy today - Olectra Greentech, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, NTPC Green Energy, Dalmia Bharat, and Kalpataru Projects International.

1] Olectra Greentech: Buy at ₹ 1249.50, target ₹ 1350, stop loss ₹ 1200 OLECTRA is trading around ₹1,249.50 and is showing strength after a sideways range breakout supported by healthy volumes. The stock has taken strong support near its previous accumulation zone and is moving higher. A breakout above the prior swing high signals further upside. RSI at 58.04 indicates momentum recovery. Short-term traders may consider buying with a target of ₹1,350 and a stop loss at ₹1,200, following disciplined risk management.

2] Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: Buy at ₹ 545.65, target ₹ 585, stop loss ₹ 525 GMDCLTD is trading around ₹545.65 and is showing strength after taking firm support near the bottom and bouncing back. The stock is now on the verge of a trendline breakout; a decisive break and sustain could signal further upside. RSI at 61.80 reflects rising momentum. Traders may consider buying at current levels, targeting ₹580 with a stop loss at ₹525, following disciplined risk management.

3] NTPC Green Energy: Buy at ₹ 93.27, target ₹ 100, stop loss ₹ 90 NTPCGREEN is trading around ₹93.27 and has recently consolidated in a sideways range before forming a bottom and bouncing back with a range breakout. This breakout is supported by healthy volumes, indicating improved participation. RSI at 63.53 signals a strong reversal from the oversold zone, suggesting momentum is building. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, targeting ₹100 with a stop loss at ₹90, following disciplined risk management.

4] Dalmia Bharat: Buy at ₹ 2109.40, target ₹ 2250, stop loss ₹ 2030 DALBHARAT is showing strength after a phase of sideways consolidation, taking firm support near the bottom and moving higher with healthy volumes. A breakout above the previous swing high indicates improving momentum and potential continuation of the uptrend. RSI around 66.13 reflects a rising trend and strength. Traders may consider buying at current levels, with a stop loss at ₹2,030 and a target of ₹2,250, while maintaining proper risk management.

5] Kalpataru Projects International: Buy at ₹ 1200.30, target ₹ 1300, stop loss ₹ 1150 KPIL is trading around ₹1,200.30 and is showing strength after forming a double-bottom base, followed by an upward move. The recovery is supported by healthy accumulation during the bottom-sideways phase, indicating improving demand. RSI around 60.01 reflects positive momentum. Traders may consider buying at current levels, targeting ₹1,300 with a stop loss at ₹1,150, provided disciplined risk management is followed.