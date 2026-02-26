Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 February 2026

Buy or sell stocks: Benchmark indices — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — closed higher on Wednesday, February 25, supported by upbeat global cues. The Sensex ended at 82,276.07, gaining 50 points, or 0.06%, while the Nifty 50 settled 58 points, or 0.23%, higher at 25,482.50.

Stock market today Nifty Outlook On Wednesday, Nifty 50 witnessed a cautious recovery after recent weakness, with the index attempting to stabilize near key short-term levels.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the index faced immediate supply near the previous day’s high and the 50-day EMA, indicating overhead resistance and continued profit-booking at higher levels.

Advertisement

“Immediate support is placed around 25,300–25,350, where buying interest and defensive positioning are visible. Resistance is seen near 25,600–25,650, and a sustained move above this zone is required to revive bullish momentum, while a breakdown below 25,300 could keep the short-term bias under pressure,” Bagadia said.

Bank Nifty Outlook For Bank Nifty index traded in a sideways structure on Wednesday, reflecting consolidation near the 61,000 zone amid mixed banking stock performance.

“Immediate support is seen near 60,700–60,800, which is acting as a crucial stability base for the ongoing trend. On the upside, resistance is placed around 61,300–61,400, where supply and intraday profit booking are expected. A decisive breakout above 61,550 could extend the move toward higher all time levels, while sustained weakness below 60,600 may invite sharper selling pressure in the near term,” said Bagadia.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks: Vedanta, Laurus Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Mangalam Cement, and Bank of Maharashtra.

1] Vedanta: Buy at ₹727, Target ₹770, Stop Loss ₹706.

Vedanta share price is showing a strong bullish continuation after breaking above the key 700 resistance zone on the daily chart. The stock formed an open=low bullish candle and closed near the day’s high around 728, reflecting strong buying interest. Price is trading well above the 20 and 50 EMA, with rising averages confirming momentum strength. Volume expansion during the breakout highlights accumulation. The day’s low near 706 acts as an immediate demand zone and stop loss, while the next major resistance and swing high around 770 remains the target for this move.

Advertisement

2] Laurus Labs: Buy at ₹1076, Target ₹1141, Stop Loss ₹1030.

Laurus Labs share price has delivered a clean consolidation breakout above the 1050 resistance zone after respecting support around the 20 and 50 EMA for several sessions. The stock closed strong near 1076 with improving volume, signalling renewed bullish momentum. Price structure shows higher lows forming along key averages, indicating accumulation on dips. As long as it sustains above the breakout zone near 1050–1030, trend continuation remains intact. The 1030 level acts as a logical stop loss, while the previous swing high and major resistance around 1141 becomes the next upside target.

3] Aurobindo Pharma: Buy at ₹1212, Target ₹1280, Stop Loss ₹1160.

Advertisement

Aurobindo Pharma share price is showing strength after reclaiming all key EMAs on the daily timeframe. Price action has broken above a short-term four-day consolidation range and closed firmly near 1212, indicating fresh buying momentum. The EMAs are clustering below price, suggesting support buildup and a potential trend expansion. Volume has improved during the breakout, supporting bullish bias. The 1160 zone, near recent swing support and EMA cluster, acts as a protective stop loss , while the stock can drive toward the next resistance area near 1280.

4] Mangalam Cement: Buy at ₹921, Target ₹1000, Stop Loss ₹885.

Mangalam Cement share price continues to trade in a strong higher-high, higher-low bullish structure on the daily chart. The stock formed an open=low bullish candle and surged toward fresh 52 week highs near 921, reflecting aggressive buying and trend strength. Price is comfortably above all key EMAs, confirming a sustained uptrend, while volume expansion on the breakout suggests accumulation. As long as price holds above 885 level, and the day’s low momentum can extend toward the psychological resistance near 1000.

Advertisement

5] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹74.08, Target ₹79, Stop Loss ₹71.

Bank of Maharashtra share price is trading at fresh 52-week highs with a strong higher high–higher low structure on the daily chart, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. The decisive breakout above the 68 zone triggered a sharp rally, supported by rising volumes and strong bullish candles. Price is consistently holding above the 20 EMA, which is acting as dynamic support during minor pullbacks. As long as the stock sustains above the day’s low near 71, the bullish structure remains intact, favouring continuation toward the 79 target zone.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement