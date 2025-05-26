Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market benchmark indices made a strong recovery on Friday, 23 May 2025, closing in the green after Thursday's stock market crash. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.99 per cent higher at 24,853.15 points, compared to 24,609.70 points at the previous market session.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.95 per cent higher at 81,721.08 points after Friday's market session, compared to 80,951.99 points at the previous close.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendation Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Nifty 50 index's sentiment has turned positive after a decent pullback from the 24,500 levels. The stock market expert recommends investors take a stock-specific approach and look at the stocks that look strong on the technical front. The index is expected to reach 25,400 and 25,800 levels in the near future.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive after a decent pullback in the Nifty 50 index from 24,500 levels. The 50-stock index is looking set to touch 25,400 and 25,800 soon. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can beagoodoption.”

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying Brainbees Solutions, EID Parry India, Reliance Infrastructure, Firstsource Solutions, and Birla Cable.

Stocks to buy today 1. Brainbees Solutions Ltd. (FIRSTCRY): Buy at ₹374; Target at ₹400; Stop Loss at ₹360.

2. EID Parry India Ltd. (EIDPARRY): Buy at ₹999.25; Target at ₹1,070; Stop Loss at ₹964.

3. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (RELINFRA): Buy at ₹305.45; Target at ₹327; Stop Loss at ₹294.

4. Firstsource Solutions Ltd. (FSL): Buy at ₹387.10; Target at ₹415; Stop Loss at ₹373.

5. Birla Cable Ltd. (BIRLACABLE): Buy at ₹191.56; Target at ₹206; Stop Loss at ₹184.