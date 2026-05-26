Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market witnessed strong buying across segments on Monday, May 25, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining over 1% each.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 1,074 points, or 1.42%, to settle at 76,488.96, while the Nifty 50 advanced 1.32% to close at 24,031.70. Broader markets also ended higher, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.80% and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 1.22%.

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Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 26 May

Stock market today Nifty 50 On 25th May 2026, the Nifty 50 opened with a strong gap-up of 220.95 points at 23,940.25, reflecting positive sentiment at the start of the session. The index registered its intraday low of 23,922.85 within the opening few minutes itself and thereafter traded in a consolidation range during the first half of the session. Buying momentum strengthened significantly in the second half, helping the index break above the crucial 24,000 mark and rally towards an intraday high of 24,054.45. The index eventually settled near the day’s high at 24,031.70, registering a gain of 312.40 points or 1.32% over the previous close.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, on the daily timeframe, the formation of a strong bullish candlestick pattern after sustaining above the 24,000 level indicates continued buying interest and improving short-term market sentiment.

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“From a technical perspective, immediate support is placed in the 23,750–23,800 range, while resistance is observed between 24,150 and 24,200 levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 54.35, indicating strengthening momentum and improving bullish undertones in the market. In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was seen at the 24,200 strike, followed by 24,300, while significant put writing was observed at 24,000 and 23,900 levels, indicating immediate support shifting higher with resistance near upper levels,” said Bagadia.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index opened with a strong gap-up of 555.20 points at 54,610.55, indicating bullish sentiment in the banking space. The index registered its intraday low of 54,590.70 within the opening minutes itself and thereafter maintained sustained buying momentum throughout the session. The rally strengthened further during the day, helping the index cross the crucial 55,000 mark and climb towards an intraday high of 55,405.20. The index eventually settled near the day’s high at 55,293.65, gaining 1,238.30 points or 2.29% for the session.

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Bagadia noted that on the daily timeframe, the formation of a strong bullish candlestick pattern reflects sustained buying interest and strengthening momentum in the banking segment. The sustained move above the 55,000 level further indicates improving sentiment in the banking space.

“From a technical standpoint, immediate support is placed in the 54,400–54,500 range, while resistance is seen in the 55,800–56,000 zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 54.68, indicating improving momentum and strengthening bullish bias in the near term. Sustaining above immediate support zones will remain important for continuation of the ongoing recovery momentum,” Bagadia added.

He further advised traders to closely monitor immediate resistance zones, as sustained movement above these levels could further strengthen bullish momentum in the near term, as recent price action suggests a strong bullish trading session with both benchmark indices opening sharply higher and sustaining gains throughout the day.

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Buying momentum strengthened further during the second half, helping the indices scale fresh intraday highs and close near their peak levels. Broad-based participation across sectors along with a sharp decline in volatility reflects improving market sentiment and increasing risk appetite among participants, he said.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Amid ongoing tensions in the US-Iran war uncertainty, Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Tuesday, 26 May: Indus Towers, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Punjab National Bank, and UPL.

1] Indus Towers: Buy at ₹439, Target ₹475, Stop Loss ₹420

Indus Towers share price is trading around 439, exhibiting a solid technical recovery on the daily chart as it breaks out from a rounding consolidation base near its long-term moving averages. The price action reflects a strong structural shift, with the stock decisively reclaiming its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMA lines, signalling a transition back into a bullish phase. This move is supported by a steady accumulation pattern over recent weeks, helping the stock clear a multi-week resistance cluster. The RSI has pushed upward to 63.03, indicating robust positive momentum with substantial room to run before hitting overbought thresholds. This technical breakout indicates that buyers are firmly back in control as the price builds momentum toward previous swing highs. Maintain a strict stop loss at 420 to protect capital, aiming for a primary target of 475.

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2] Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Buy at ₹1365, Target ₹1480, Stop Loss ₹1305

Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price is currently trading at 1365, the stock is maintaining an aggressive, high-velocity uptrend on the daily chart as it re-accelerates from a brief consolidation phase. The price action demonstrates a strong structure of higher highs and higher lows, with the stock consistently building support above its upward-sloping 20-day EMA. It remains well-positioned above the 50, 100, and 200-day EMA lines, indicating a powerful, institutional-backed multi-month bull run. The RSI is currently at 64.70 and hooking upward, signalling rising bullish momentum that has healthy breathing room before entering heavily overbought territory. This setup suggests a high probability of trend continuation to challenge new blue-sky territories. Maintain a strict stop loss at 1305 to protect capital, aiming for a primary target of 1480.

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3] Bharat Petroleum Corporation: Buy at ₹308, Target ₹333, Stop Loss ₹294

BPCL share price is currently trading at 308, establishing a healthy accumulation base on the daily chart, showing early signs of a bullish reversal after a sharp corrective phase. The price action recently reclaimed its 20-day EMA and is showing strong intent to challenge the 50-day EMA hurdle, indicating that the selling pressure has likely bottomed out near the 266 level. While the stock trades below its longer-term 100 and 200-day EMAs, the formation of a clear double-bottom pattern accompanied by steady buying volume points to structural stabilization. The RSI has turned upwards to 55.72, signalling a robust expansion in positive momentum as buyers steadily regain control. This constructive shift suggests a strong probability of a mean-reversion rally toward the primary supply cluster. Maintain a strict stop loss at 294 to protect capital, aiming for a primary target of 333.

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4] Punjab National Bank: Buy at ₹106, Target ₹115, Stop Loss ₹101

Punjab National Bank share price is currently trading at 106, stock is attempting to form a classic double-bottom reversal structure on the daily chart, showing signs of crucial support defines around the 98.50 – 100 psychological zone. The latest price action displays a strong bullish daily candle closing at 106.26, which has successfully recaptured the 20-day EMA line. While the primary trend remains structurally bearish under the longer-term 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, this aggressive breakout above short-term moving averages signals a healthy mean-reversion counter-rally. The RSI has sharply curled upward to 49.43 from near-oversold territory, confirming expanding positive momentum and leaving plenty of room to stretch higher before reaching an overbought state. This technical stabilization implies that the downward momentum has paused as buyers attempt a corrective run toward previous major breakdown zones. Maintain a strict stop loss at 101 to protect capital, aiming for a primary target of 115.

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5] UPL: Buy at ₹652, Target ₹710, Stop Loss ₹623

UPL share price is trading around 652, demonstrates a healthy structural recovery on the daily chart, steadily building a baseline and pushing upward with supportive volume. The stock has successfully reclaimed its key 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages, signalling a positive shift in short-to-medium term momentum as it challenges higher overhead resistance. Concurrently, the daily relative strength index is rising comfortably near 55, confirming a steady influx of buying interest without entering overextended market conditions. Backed by this improving technical architecture, the stock is well positioned to advance toward an upside target of 710. To effectively manage downside risk, a strict stop loss should be maintained at 623.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.