Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 November 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Muthoot Microfin, Wonder Electricals, Carraro India, Sansera Engineering, and Stylam Industries.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated26 Nov 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Frontline indices—the Sensex and Nifty 50—finished lower on Tuesday, November 25, marking their third straight day of losses amid mixed global signals.

The Sensex slipped 314 points, or 0.37%, to close at 84,587, while the Nifty 50 dropped 75 points, or 0.29%, to settle at 25,884.80. In contrast, mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index inching up 0.19% and the Smallcap index gaining 0.20%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index further slipped below 25,900 levels.

“The key index has made a crucial support at 25,800 to 25,750. On breaking below this support, the 50-stock index may try to touch 25450 to 25,400. On the upper side 26,000 to 26,100 is acting as strong resistance zone. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Muthoot Microfin, Wonder Electricals, Carraro India, Sansera Engineering, and Stylam Industries.

1] Muthoot Microfin: Buy at 192, target 206, stop loss 186;

2] Wonder Electricals: Buy at 178, target 191, stop loss 172;

3] Carraro India: Buy at 544, target 585, stop loss 525;

4] Sansera Engineering: Buy at 1660, target 1780, stop loss 1600;

5] Stylam Industries: Buy at 2178, target 2340, stop loss 2100.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
