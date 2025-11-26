Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Frontline indices—the Sensex and Nifty 50—finished lower on Tuesday, November 25, marking their third straight day of losses amid mixed global signals.

The Sensex slipped 314 points, or 0.37%, to close at 84,587, while the Nifty 50 dropped 75 points, or 0.29%, to settle at 25,884.80. In contrast, mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index inching up 0.19% and the Smallcap index gaining 0.20%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index further slipped below 25,900 levels.

“The key index has made a crucial support at 25,800 to 25,750. On breaking below this support, the 50-stock index may try to touch 25450 to 25,400. On the upper side 26,000 to 26,100 is acting as strong resistance zone. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Muthoot Microfin, Wonder Electricals, Carraro India, Sansera Engineering, and Stylam Industries.

1] Muthoot Microfin: Buy at ₹192, target ₹206, stop loss ₹186;

2] Wonder Electricals: Buy at ₹178, target ₹191, stop loss ₹172;

3] Carraro India: Buy at ₹544, target ₹585, stop loss ₹525;

4] Sansera Engineering: Buy at ₹1660, target ₹1780, stop loss ₹1600;

5] Stylam Industries: Buy at ₹2178, target ₹2340, stop loss ₹2100.