Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Arihant Capital Markets, Hindware Home Innovation, Inox Green Energy Services, KIOCL, and Hindustan Zinc

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated26 Sep 2025, 06:23 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below 25,000 levels and came close to its crucial support placed at 24,900 levels.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market extended its losing streak to a fifth consecutive session on Thursday, September 25, closing sharply lower in line with weak global sentiment.

The Sensex ended at 81,159.68, slipping 555.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped 166.05 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 24,890.85.

Broader indices also finished in the red, with the Nifty MidCap 100 falling 0.64 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap 100 declining 0.57 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below 25,000 levels and came close to its crucial support placed at 24,900 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ There can be panic selling once the key benchmark index slides below this support. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Arihant Capital Markets, Hindware Home Innovation, Inox Green Energy Services, KIOCL, and Hindustan Zinc.

1] Arihant Capital Markets: Buy at 110.4, target 118, stop loss 106;

2] Hindware Home Innovation: Buy at 327, target 360, stop loss 320;

3] Inox Green Energy Services: Buy at 205.5, target 221, stop loss 197;

4] KIOCL: Buy at 457, target 495, stop loss 440;

5] Hindustan Zinc: Buy at 466, target 500, stop loss 450.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Ask me about Stocks