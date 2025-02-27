Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian markets closed flat on Tuesday, February 25, as subdued sentiment persisted throughout the day. The Nifty 50 edged down by 0.03% to settle at 22,547, while the Sensex rose by 0.20% to 74,602, supported by financial stocks, which helped end its five-day losing streak.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index ended the session down 0.88%, settling at 49,702, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined by 0.44% to close at 15,408.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias continues to remain sideways to weak as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 22,500 to 22,800 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index has closed close to its lower range and breaching below 22,500 may further intensify selling pressure on Dalal Street. The frontline index must close above 22,800 to improve the market sentiment. So, first few hours of Thursday session would be crucial.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: 360 One Wam, Castrol India, Gland Pharma, Zensar Technologies, and Chalet Hotels.

Stocks to buy today 1] 360 One Wam: Buy at ₹1038.5, target ₹1111, stop loss ₹1002;

2] Castrol India: Buy at ₹217.32, target ₹233, stop loss ₹210;

3] Gland Pharma: Buy at ₹1597.90, target ₹1710, stop loss ₹1542;

4] Zensar Technologies: Buy at ₹804.05, target ₹860, stop loss ₹776;

5] Chalet Hotels: Buy at ₹718.60, target ₹769, stop loss ₹693.