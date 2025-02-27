Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 February 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - 360 One Wam, Castrol India, Gland Pharma, Zensar Technologies, and Chalet Hotels.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Feb 2025, 06:33 AM IST
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias continues to remain sideways to weak as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 22,500 to 22,800 range.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian markets closed flat on Tuesday, February 25, as subdued sentiment persisted throughout the day. The Nifty 50 edged down by 0.03% to settle at 22,547, while the Sensex rose by 0.20% to 74,602, supported by financial stocks, which helped end its five-day losing streak.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index ended the session down 0.88%, settling at 49,702, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined by 0.44% to close at 15,408.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias continues to remain sideways to weak as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 22,500 to 22,800 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index has closed close to its lower range and breaching below 22,500 may further intensify selling pressure on Dalal Street. The frontline index must close above 22,800 to improve the market sentiment. So, first few hours of Thursday session would be crucial.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: 360 One Wam, Castrol India, Gland Pharma, Zensar Technologies, and Chalet Hotels.

Stocks to buy today

1] 360 One Wam: Buy at 1038.5, target 1111, stop loss 1002;

2] Castrol India: Buy at 217.32, target 233, stop loss 210;

3] Gland Pharma: Buy at 1597.90, target 1710, stop loss 1542;

4] Zensar Technologies: Buy at 804.05, target 860, stop loss 776;

5] Chalet Hotels: Buy at 718.60, target 769, stop loss 693.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 06:33 AM IST
