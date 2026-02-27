Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 February 2026

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market remained largely range-bound today, with the Nifty 50 ending marginally higher as the ongoing consolidation within the 25,350–25,700 corridor continues to define the near-term direction. This band now serves as a crucial support–resistance zone, reflecting a market that is stabilising but lacking decisive momentum.

Sectoral performance was broadly muted; however, pharma stocks stood out, with the Nifty Pharma index rising 0.9% during the session and extending its gains to nearly 6.3% over the past month. The outperformance was driven by improving sentiment following recent reductions in US tariff rates, which provided relief to export-oriented pharmaceutical companies and sparked selective accumulation.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the undertone of Dalal Street reflects intraday volatility and indecision among market participants. The Choice Broking expert said that immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed in the 25,600–25,650 zone, while a strong support base is visible around 25,300–25,350.

Bagadia said the daily RSI is at 47.11, indicating neutral momentum with no clear bullish or bearish dominance. Meanwhile, India VIX declining by 3.15% to 13.06 signals easing market fear and lower volatility expectations.

“In the derivatives segment, significant put writing was observed at the 25,400 strike, along with aggressive call writing at the 25,700 strike. Traders are advised to stay cautious near key support zones and wait for a decisive breakout above resistance levels before initiating fresh directional positions,” Bagadia said.

Expecting the same trade pattern for the Bank Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “From a technical perspective, immediate resistance is placed in the 61,400–61,500 zone, while the 60,800–60,900 range continues to act as a crucial support area for maintaining near-term stability. The daily RSI at 58.43 reflects moderate bullish momentum with a positive bias. Traders are advised to remain cautious near critical support levels and wait for a clear breakout above resistance before taking fresh directional bets.”

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stocks today Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks for intraday trading: IndusInd Bank, Jamna Auto, Engineers India, Linde India, and Man Industries.

1] IndusInd Bank: Buy at ₹965, Target ₹1040, Stop Loss ₹930.

IndusInd Bank's share price shows strong bullish continuation, having broken out of an ascending triangle pattern supported by a solid upward trend line. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, confirming underlying strength and providing dynamic support near ₹940. With the RSI at 67.68, indicating powerful bullish momentum without being excessively overbought, the technical setup suggests further upside.

2] Jamna Auto: Buy at ₹148.25, Target ₹162, Stop Loss ₹142.50.

Jamna Auto share is currently trading at ₹148.25. The stock displays a strong bullish continuation setup, having recently broken out of a brief consolidation phase to resume its primary uptrend. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, with the 20-day average serving as dynamic support and confirming underlying strength. The RSI stands at a healthy 64.94, indicating robust upward momentum without being overextended.

3] Engineers India: Buy at ₹224, Target ₹240, Stop Loss ₹216.

Engineers India's share price is trading around ₹224, having recently delivered a trendline resistance breakout and sustained well above the breakout zone, indicating continuation strength. The stock is trading above key EMAs, suggesting a positive short-term bias. It is also on the verge of a Golden Crossover, which further supports a bullish outlook.

4] Linde India: Buy at ₹6895, Target ₹7400, Stop Loss ₹6636.

Linde India's share price is currently trading around ₹6,895, showing strong momentum after a decisive breakout above the 200-day EMA following a phase of healthy accumulation. The stock is also witnessing a Golden Crossover, reinforcing the bullish undertone.

5] Man Industries: Buy at ₹450, Target ₹487, Stop Loss ₹434.

Man Industries' share price is exhibiting a strong higher-high–higher-low formation on the daily timeframe, confirming a sustained bullish structure. The stock has staged a sharp recovery from lower levels and continues to trade above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, reflecting broad-based trend strength and alignment of momentum. Price action shows consistent buying interest on dips, indicating accumulation.