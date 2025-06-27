Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 June 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Moil, Nitin Spinners, Heranba Industries, Rallis India, and Usha Martin.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated27 Jun 2025, 06:19 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index has broken above the hurdle placed at 25,250 levels.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market extended its gains for the third consecutive session on Thursday, June 26. The Nifty 50 climbed 304 points, or 1.21 per cent, to settle at a nine-month high of 25,549.

Meanwhile, the Sensex advanced by 1,003 points, also up 1.21 per cent, closing at 83,759 — a level last witnessed in October 2024. With this rally, both benchmarks are now just 2.3 per cent short of their September highs.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index has broken above the hurdle placed at 25,250 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is now heading for 25,800 in the near-term. On the lower side, 25,250 to 25,200 is expected to work as immediate support for the 50-stock index. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Moil, Nitin Spinners, Heranba Industries, Rallis India, and Usha Martin.

1] Moil: Buy at 387.20, target 415, stop loss 373;

2] Nitin Spinners: Buy at 398, target 426, stop loss 384;

3] Heranba Industries: Buy at 308.10, target 333, stop loss 295;

4] Rallis India: Buy at 328.35, target 352, stop loss 316;

5] Usha Martin: Buy at 345.80, target 375, stop loss 333.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

