Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 May 2025

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated27 May 2025, 06:31 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that the Nifty 50 is expected to touch 25,400 levels in the near term.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The benchmark equity indices closed with gains for the second consecutive day after Monday's 26 May 2025 trading session, fueled by positive investor sentiment in the market.

Key factors like Donald Trump's EU tariff deadline extension and the RBI dividend fueled the positive stock market sentiments. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.60 per cent higher at 25,001.15 points, compared to 24,853.15 points at the previous market close. 

The BSE Sensex closed 0.56 per cent higher at 82,176.45 points after Monday's trading session, compared to 81,721.08 points in the previous market close.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendation

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Nifty 50 index is expected to reach 25,400 in the ‘near term’ after the market's positive undertones. The stock market expert recommended that investors continue taking a stock-specific approach and invest in stocks that are strong on the technical front.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The undertone for the Indian stock market is positive as the Nifty 50 index retested 25,000. The benchmark index is set to touch 25,400 in the near term. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option.”

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying GNFC, Olectra Greentech, KEC International, Modison, and Finolex Industries on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

Stocks to buy today

1. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GNFC): Buy at 546.4; Target at 585; Stop Loss at 527.

2. Olectra Greentech Ltd (OLECTRA): Buy at 1,345.40; Target at 1,439; Stop Loss at 1,298.

3. KEC International Ltd. (KEC): Buy at 861.45; Target at 992; Stop Loss at 831.

4. Modison Ltd (MODISONLTD): Buy at 147.35; Target at 158; Stop Loss at 142.

5. Finolex Industries Ltd (FINPIPE): Buy at 223.51; Target at 240; Stop Loss at 215.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

