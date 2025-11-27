Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market posted impressive gains on Wednesday, November 26, driven by broad-based buying and upbeat global sentiment.

Breaking a three-day losing streak, the Sensex surged 1,023 points (1.21%) to finish at 85,609.51, while the Nifty 50 advanced 321 points (1.24%) to close at 26,205.30. The BSE Midcap index rose 1.32%, and the Smallcap index ended 1.23% higher.

Strong gains across sectors boosted the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies to nearly ₹475 lakh crore, up from ₹469 lakh crore on Tuesday, November 25 — adding about ₹6 lakh crore to investors’ wealth in just one trading session.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index witnessed strong turnaround from 25,850 and surged up to 26,200.

“The key index is looking set to touch 26,500 and 27,200 in the near term. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Pearl Global Industries, Kilburn Engineering, Vishnu Chemicals, Lumax AutoTechnologies, and Safari Industries (India).

1] Pearl Global Industries: Buy at ₹1750, target ₹1875, stop loss ₹1688;

2] Kilburn Engineering: Buy at ₹590, target ₹635, stop loss ₹570;

3] Vishnu Chemicals: Buy at ₹542, target ₹580, stop loss ₹520;

4] Lumax AutoTechnologies: Buy at ₹1505, target ₹1620, stop loss ₹1450;

5] Safari Industries (India): Buy at ₹2492, target ₹2666, stop loss ₹2400.