Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 November 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated27 Nov 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market posted impressive gains on Wednesday, November 26, driven by broad-based buying and upbeat global sentiment.

Breaking a three-day losing streak, the Sensex surged 1,023 points (1.21%) to finish at 85,609.51, while the Nifty 50 advanced 321 points (1.24%) to close at 26,205.30. The BSE Midcap index rose 1.32%, and the Smallcap index ended 1.23% higher.

Strong gains across sectors boosted the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies to nearly 475 lakh crore, up from 469 lakh crore on Tuesday, November 25 — adding about 6 lakh crore to investors’ wealth in just one trading session.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index witnessed strong turnaround from 25,850 and surged up to 26,200.

“The key index is looking set to touch 26,500 and 27,200 in the near term. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Pearl Global Industries, Kilburn Engineering, Vishnu Chemicals, Lumax AutoTechnologies, and Safari Industries (India).

1] Pearl Global Industries: Buy at 1750, target 1875, stop loss 1688;

2] Kilburn Engineering: Buy at 590, target 635, stop loss 570;

3] Vishnu Chemicals: Buy at 542, target 580, stop loss 520;

4] Lumax AutoTechnologies: Buy at 1505, target 1620, stop loss 1450;

5] Safari Industries (India): Buy at 2492, target 2666, stop loss 2400.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

