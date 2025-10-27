Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Garware Hi-Tech Films, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CreditAccess Grameen, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Bhageria Industries.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Oct 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Video thumbnail
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 October 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After a six-day winning streak, profit booking at higher levels, concerns over a potential trade deal, and a surge in crude oil prices dragged Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — lower on Friday. Banking stocks were the biggest laggards, with HDFC Bank accounting for nearly half of the decline.

The Sensex ended the session 344.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, down at 84,211.88, while the Nifty 50 slipped 96 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 25,795.15.

Also Read | Coforge delivers a stellar Q2 despite uncertainty, but it needs to diversify

Broader markets also finished in negative territory but fared better than the benchmarks — the BSE Midcap index declined 0.25 per cent, and the BSE Smallcap index dipped 0.19 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the crucial support placed at 25,500.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50-stock index may try to test this crucial support before bouncing back. On a possible looking rebound, the key benchmark index tries to retest 26,300 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option.”

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 27 October from MarketSmith India

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Garware Hi-Tech Films, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CreditAccess Grameen, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Bhageria Industries.

1] Garware Hi-Tech Films: Buy at 3714, target 3980, stop loss 3570;

2] Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: Buy at 2012, target 2160, stop loss 1945;

3] CreditAccess Grameen: Buy at 1422, target 1520, stop loss 1370;

4] Senores Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 768, target 825, stop loss 744;

5] Bhageria Industries: Buy at 236, target 253, stop loss 227.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 October 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.