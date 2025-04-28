Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 28 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Jubilant Ingrevia, Atul, Alivus Life Sciences, Best Agrolife, and Avanti Feeds.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Apr 2025, 06:47 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is strong as the Nifty 50 index has decisively given a fresh breakout above 200-DEMA levels placed at 23,400.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market extended its recovery for another week, though the overall weekly gains were modest. Key domestic indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, posted their second straight week of advances.

After an initial rally, the benchmarks traded within a narrow range midweek before encountering profit booking in the final session. Ultimately, the Nifty 50 slipped 0.86% to close at 24,039.35, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.74% to settle at 79,212.53.

The Nifty 50 rose by 0.79 percent, marking its second consecutive advance and signaling a positive market sentiment. The index successfully closed above the key psychological level of 24,000, breaking through a significant technical barrier. It also stayed above the 21-day, 55-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages, suggesting sustained bullish momentum.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is strong as the Nifty 50 index has decisively given a fresh breakout above 200-DEMA levels placed at 23,400.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The benchmark index is poised to touch 24,200 in short term. However, there can be some profit booking in frontline banking stocks as the Nifty Bank index is trading above all DEMA levels. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option. "

Stocks to buy today

1] Jubilant Ingrevia: Buy at 695.65, target 744, stop loss 671;

2] Atul: Buy at 6414.5, target 6864, stop loss 6189;

3] Alivus Life Sciences: Buy at 1036.30, target 1109, stop loss 1000;

4] Best Agrolife: Buy at 377.7, target 404, stop loss 364;

5] Avanti Feeds: Buy at 900.55, target 963, stop loss 869.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

