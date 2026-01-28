Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 28 January 2026

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market traded with high volatility on the monthly expiry day and eventually closed higher on Tuesday, offering some respite after the recent decline. The Nifty 50 index opened flat amid mixed cues and oscillated sharply on both sides throughout the session before ending with modest gains of nearly 0.5% at 25,175.40. Sectoral trends were mixed but tilted to the positive, as metals, banking, and financials emerged as key gainers, supporting the recovery. Broader market indices also witnessed sharp intraday swings and ended the day with gains of close to one per cent.

Early selling pressure was offset by strength in select heavyweight stocks, such as Axis Bank, following upbeat earnings, which improved overall market momentum. Investor sentiment saw a noticeable improvement in optimism surrounding global trade developments, particularly expectations of progress on the India–EU free trade agreement, which eased a key overhang on domestic markets. Supportive global cues and easing geopolitical tensions further lifted risk appetite, triggering short covering and renewed buying interest across sectors.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has sustained above 25,000. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index closed above the 200-DEMA at 25,100, signalling buying interest at key support levels.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index maintained strength above the 25,000 mark throughout much of the session, indicating buyers were active at lower levels and a degree of demand has emerged near key support levels. Early moves saw the Nifty reclaim ground and sustain above the 200-day EMAs on the 1-hour timeframe, suggesting short-term momentum is attempting to recover, though broader trend challenges remain. Despite this intraday strength, the structure still faces overhead supply in the 25,300–25,350 zone, which may act as resistance on the upside. On the downside, the 25,000–25,050 zone continues to function as a critical demand area; a decisive break below this region could reinvigorate corrective bias and expose lower levels.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Bagadia said, “On the 1-hour timeframe, Bank Nifty showed relative resilience compared with the broader market and traded with a positive tilt on 27 January 2026. After recent weakness around the 58,000–58,500 area, the index attracted buying interest at lower levels, allowing it to recover back above the 20 EMA and 50 EMA, indicating improving short-term momentum.”

“The recovery from recent intraweek lows suggests buyers are defending the 58,800–59,000 support zone, and this level remains crucial for maintaining the short-term uptrend. Immediate resistance lies in the 59,500–59,600 band, where supply pressure may re-emerge; a clean break and sustained acceptance above this zone could pave the way for further upside momentum,” Bagadia added.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stocks today Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks for intraday trading: BSE, CUB, Acutaas Chemicals, Tech Mahindra, and JSW Steel.

1] BSE: Buy at ₹2761, Target ₹2975, Stop Loss ₹2650.

BSE share price is trading in a strong primary uptrend, holding well above its rising long-term moving averages. After a brief consolidation near recent highs, the stock has shown renewed strength and is sustaining above the 20- and 50-EMA, indicating improving short-term momentum.

2] CUB: Buy at ₹284, Target ₹306, Stop Loss ₹274.

CUB share price continues to trade in a well-defined uptrend on the daily chart, supported by consistent higher highs and higher lows. The stock is comfortably holding above its 20 EMA and 50 EMA, while the 100 EMA provides additional medium-term support.

3] Acutaas Chemicals: Buy at ₹1725, Target ₹1850, Stop Loss ₹1650.

ACUTAAS remains structurally bullish despite short-term consolidation. The stock is undergoing a healthy pullback within an established uptrend and is taking support near the confluence of the 50 EMA and 100 EMA. This suggests corrective activity rather than trend reversal.

4] Tech Mahindra: Buy at ₹1748, Target ₹1880, Stop Loss ₹1690.

TechM share is currently trading at ₹1748. The stock is showing a strong bullish outlook after achieving its 52-week high of ₹1749, supported by a clear trend reversal and breakout above previous resistance. Price is trading above all key EMAs, which are aligned upward and reinforcing the uptrend. RSI is at 69.81, which remains in the bullish zone and rising, indicating strong momentum.

5] JSW Steel: Buy at ₹1222, Target ₹1315, Stop Loss ₹1175.

JSW Steel share price is currently trading at 1748; the stock is showing a strong bullish outlook after reaching an all-time high of 1230.4, supported by a clear breakout from the Rounding Bottom pattern. Price is trading above all key EMAs, which are aligned upward and reinforcing the uptrend. RSI remains in the bullish zone and rising, indicating sustained momentum.