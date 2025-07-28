Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 28 July 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Jul 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below the 50-DEMA support of 24,900.

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market extended its losing streak for a second consecutive session on Friday, July 25, as selling pressure persisted. Benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — posted significant losses, with mid- and small-cap stocks tumbling by up to 2 per cent.

During the session, the Sensex dropped 786 points, nearly 1 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 81,397.69, while the Nifty 50 declined 1 per cent to reach 24,806.35.

At the close, the Sensex had fallen 721 points, or 0.88 per cent, to settle at 81,463.09, and the Nifty 50 finished 225 points lower, or 0.90 per cent down, at 24,837.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below the 50-DEMA support of 24,900.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index may try to test 24,700 to 24,650 levels. However, the next crucial support for the 50-stock index is placed at 24,500. On the upper side, 25,050 may act as crucial hurdle. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Hubtown, Home First Finance Company India, Nilkamal, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, and Le Travenues Technology.

1] Hubtown: Buy at 315.75, target 340, stop loss 305;

2] Home First Finance Company India: Buy at 1479, target 1600, stop loss 1425;

3] Nilkamal: Buy at 1796.8, target 1920, stop loss 1730;

4] Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 263.3, target 285, stop loss 255;

5] Le Travenues Technology: Buy at 219.88, target 240, stop loss 212.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

