Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 28 March 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After declining by nearly 1% in the previous session, India's stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and Nifty 50—rebounded on Thursday, March 27, the final day of monthly derivative contracts, despite weak global trends.

The Sensex climbed 318 points (0.41%) to close at 77,606.43, while the Nifty 50 gained 105 points (0.45%), ending the day at 23,591.95.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has strong immediate base at around 23,400 to 23,350 zone.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The broader range of Nifty today is 23,000 to 23,800. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. But, one should avoid taking short positions and maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Amber Enterprises India, Thangamayil Jewellery, PG Electroplast, Welspun Corp, and Godfrey Phillips India.

Stocks to buy today 1] Amber Enterprises India: Buy at ₹7120, target ₹7575, stop loss ₹6860;

2] Thangamayil Jewellery: Buy at ₹2015, target ₹2165, stop loss ₹1935;

3] PG Electroplast: Buy at ₹927.05, target ₹1000, stop loss ₹890;

4] Welspun Corp: Buy at ₹871.9, target ₹935, stop loss ₹840;

5] Godfrey Phillips India: Buy at ₹6465, target ₹6950, stop loss ₹6230.