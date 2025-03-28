Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 28 March 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Amber Enterprises India, Thangamayil Jewellery, PG Electroplast, Welspun Corp, and Godfrey Phillips India.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Mar 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has .ade strong immediate base at around 23,400 to 23,350 zone.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After declining by nearly 1% in the previous session, India's stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and Nifty 50—rebounded on Thursday, March 27, the final day of monthly derivative contracts, despite weak global trends.

The Sensex climbed 318 points (0.41%) to close at 77,606.43, while the Nifty 50 gained 105 points (0.45%), ending the day at 23,591.95.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has strong immediate base at around 23,400 to 23,350 zone.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The broader range of Nifty today is 23,000 to 23,800. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. But, one should avoid taking short positions and maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Amber Enterprises India, Thangamayil Jewellery, PG Electroplast, Welspun Corp, and Godfrey Phillips India.

Stocks to buy today

1] Amber Enterprises India: Buy at 7120, target 7575, stop loss 6860;

2] Thangamayil Jewellery: Buy at 2015, target 2165, stop loss 1935;

3] PG Electroplast: Buy at 927.05, target 1000, stop loss 890;

4] Welspun Corp: Buy at 871.9, target 935, stop loss 840;

5] Godfrey Phillips India: Buy at 6465, target 6950, stop loss 6230.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:28 Mar 2025, 07:22 AM IST
