Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 28 November 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
28 Nov 2025
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed almost unchanged on Thursday, November 27, after touching fresh record highs earlier in the day, as investors booked profits at elevated levels.

The Sensex climbed to a new peak of 86,055.86, gaining 446 points during intraday trade, but eventually settled with a smaller rise of 111 points, or 0.13%, at 85,720.38. The Nifty 50 also hit a lifetime high of 26,310.45 before profit booking pulled it down to 26,215.55 by the close, just 10 points higher, or 0.04%, than its previous finish.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index climbed to a new peak of 26,310.

“The 50- stock index seems set to touch 26,500 in the near term. The index has made crucial support at 25,800 to 25,750 levels. If this support remains sacrosanct after the profit booking trigger, we can expect the index to touch 27,200 soon. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

1] Carraro India: Buy at 557, target 600, stop loss 535;

2] Precision Wires India: Buy at 256, target 276, stop loss 248;

3] Belrise Industries: Buy at 167, target 181, stop loss 162;

4] Eureka Forbes: Buy at 607, target 650, stop loss 585;

5] Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Buy at 1492, target 1600, stop loss 1444.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

