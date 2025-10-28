Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 28 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Bharat Seats, Zota Health Care, Precision Wires India, Cartrade Tech, and Parag Milk Foods.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Oct 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Video thumbnail
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 28 October 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — regained momentum on Monday, October 27, after pausing their rally for a day. Optimism around a potential US-China trade agreement and expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve lifted market sentiment.

The Sensex ended the session 567 points, or 0.67 per cent, higher at 84,778.84, while the Nifty 50 rose 171 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 25,966.05. With this, both indices have advanced in seven of the past eight trading sessions.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 28 October 2

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index regained the psychological 26,000 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The index is set to touch the immediate hurdle placed at 26,500. On breaking above this resistance on a decisive level, we can expect the key benchmark index to touch 27,300 soon.”

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Bharat Seats, Zota Health Care, Precision Wires India, Cartrade Tech, and Parag Milk Foods.

1] Bharat Seats: Buy at 225, target 240, stop loss 217;

2] Zota Health Care: Buy at 1571, target 1690, stop loss 1520;

3] Precision Wires India: Buy at 210.7, target 225, stop loss 203;

4] Cartrade Tech: Buy at 2665, target 2865, stop loss 2570;

5] Parag Milk Foods: Buy at 317, target 340, stop loss 305.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 28 October 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.