Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 29 April 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Apr 2025, 06:44 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market has come over from the nervous sentiments after sharp selling on Friday last week.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Broad-based buying propelled the Indian stock market higher on Monday, April 28, allowing the benchmarks — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — to break their two-day losing streak and post strong gains of over one percent each.

The Sensex surged 1,006 points, or 1.27%, to settle at 80,218.37, while the Nifty 50 closed with a robust gain of 289 points, or 1.20%, at 24,328.50.

The BSE Midcap index closed up by 1.34 percent, while the Smallcap index gained 0.39 percent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The Nifty 50 rebounded strongly and close to crucial hurdle placed at 24,350. However, Q4 results 2025 would continue to dominate Dalal Street sentiments and hence one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Stocks to buy today

1] DCB Bank: Buy at 139.45, target 149, stop loss 135;

2] Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Buy at 1143.75, target 1234, stop loss 1100;

3] Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers: Buy at 1749.6, target 1900, stop loss 1690;

4] Manorama Industries: Buy at 1294, target 1400, stop loss 1250;

5] Kaynes Technology India: Buy at 5884.6, target 6300, stop loss 5660.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:29 Apr 2025, 06:44 AM IST
