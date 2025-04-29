Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 29 April 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Broad-based buying propelled the Indian stock market higher on Monday, April 28, allowing the benchmarks — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — to break their two-day losing streak and post strong gains of over one percent each.

The Sensex surged 1,006 points, or 1.27%, to settle at 80,218.37, while the Nifty 50 closed with a robust gain of 289 points, or 1.20%, at 24,328.50.

The BSE Midcap index closed up by 1.34 percent, while the Smallcap index gained 0.39 percent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market has come over from the nervous sentiments after sharp selling on Friday last week.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The Nifty 50 rebounded strongly and close to crucial hurdle placed at 24,350. However, Q4 results 2025 would continue to dominate Dalal Street sentiments and hence one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — DCB Bank, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers, Manorama Industries, and Kaynes Technology India.

Stocks to buy today 1] DCB Bank: Buy at ₹139.45, target ₹149, stop loss ₹135;

2] Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Buy at ₹1143.75, target ₹1234, stop loss ₹1100;

3] Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers: Buy at ₹1749.6, target ₹1900, stop loss ₹1690;

4] Manorama Industries: Buy at ₹1294, target ₹1400, stop loss ₹1250;

5] Kaynes Technology India: Buy at ₹5884.6, target ₹6300, stop loss ₹5660.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.