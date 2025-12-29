Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 29 December 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market closed the holiday-shortened week on a cautious note, with mild profit booking emerging near lifetime highs amid thin trading volumes and persistent FII outflows. Despite the marginal decline, the broader market structure remains constructive, underpinned by strong domestic institutional participation, resilient earnings expectations, and stable macroeconomic conditions.

Overall, the week reflected healthy consolidation at elevated levels rather than any signs of trend exhaustion, helping the market build a steady base as it approaches the transition into the new calendar year.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on Monday

Stock market outlook Nifty 50 today On Friday, the Nifty 50 closed lower at around 26,042, down nearly 0.4%, as profit‑booking and thin year‑end trading pressured markets.

On the Nifty outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The daily candle was bearish, breaking below intraday support near 26,050 and reflecting loss of upward momentum. Intraday 1‑hour patterns showed range‑bound swings with lower highs and rejection from resistance, signalling short‑term consolidation. Immediate resistance lies near 26,150–26,200, while key support is placed around 25,850–25,900, with broader demand near 26,850–25,800 likely to attract positional buyers if tested. Overall, the market remains cautious with subdued volumes and mixed sentiment.”

Bank Nifty today The Bank Nifty Index closed lower around 59,011, pulling back from recent highs as banking stocks underwent profit‑booking amid thin holiday week trading, on Friday.

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Bagadia added, “The daily chart exhibited a bearish candle with lower high–low, suggesting short‑term consolidation after recent upside. Intraday 1-hour patterns showed the price holding above the 200-hour EMA as support, which kept the near-term structure intact and offered cushioning around key demand zones. Immediate resistance lies near 59,300–59,400, while support is placed around the 200‑hour EMA zone 58,990 and broader support 58,700–58,800, acting as potential accumulation territory for positional traders. Overall, bias remains cautious but supported above the 200‑hour EMA.”

Breakout stocks to buy today Breakout stocks are those stocks that move past their established support or resistance levels. Breakouts often signal that a stock may be poised for a strong price move.

Amid ongoing market conditions, Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five breakout shares to buy today - NBCC, Karur Vysya Bank, Engineers India, IRCTC, and Container Corporation of India.

Also Read | Markets likely to stay cautious in final trading week of 2025

1] NBCC: Buy at ₹ 122.06, target ₹ 135, stop loss ₹ 116 NBCC is trading around ₹122.06 and is showing strength after a decisive sideways range breakout, indicating fresh buying interest. The stock continues to trade above its key 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, confirming a strong bullish trend. A higher high–higher low structure reflects sustained momentum. Strong accumulation support is placed near ₹116. With resistance breached, short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, targeting ₹135 with a stop loss at ₹116, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

2] Karur Vysya Bank: Buy at ₹ 262.80, target ₹ 287, stop loss ₹ 250 KARURVYSYA is trading around ₹262.80 and has formed a strong base, gradually moving higher. The stock is maintaining a consistent higher high–higher low structure, indicating a healthy uptrend. It is taking strong support near the 20-day EMA, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. A recent trendline resistance breakout further signals strength. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, with a stop loss at ₹250 and a target of ₹287, following disciplined risk management.

3] Engineers India: Buy at ₹ 206, target ₹ 220, stop loss ₹ 197 ENGINERSIN is showing strength as the stock is forming a descending triangle pattern and is currently on the verge of a breakout, indicating a potential shift in momentum. Trading around ₹205.35, it is forming a strong base and gradually moving higher. Immediate support lies near ₹198, aligned with the 20-day EMA, suggesting accumulation. The stock is hovering near the ₹205–206 resistance zone; a decisive breakout could trigger further upside. Traders may consider buying on a breakout, with a stop loss at ₹197 and a target of ₹220, while following disciplined risk management.

4] IRCTC: Buy at ₹ 705.50, target ₹ 765, stop loss ₹ 675 IRCTC is trading around ₹705.50 and has recently witnessed a falling trendline breakout, supported by healthy volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. On the downside, immediate support is placed near ₹680, aligned with the 20-day EMA, where accumulation is visible. With the ₹700–704 resistance zone decisively broken and the stock trading higher, short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, keeping a stop loss at ₹675 and targeting ₹765, while following disciplined risk management.

5] Container Corporation of India: Buy at ₹ 520.30, target ₹ 570, stop loss ₹ 495 CONCOR is showing signs of strength after forming a strong base on the downside, followed by a sharp reversal and a falling trendline breakout, indicating a potential trend change. On the downside, immediate support is seen near ₹500, where accumulation is visible. With resistance decisively broken, short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, keeping a stop loss at ₹495 and a target of ₹570, while adhering to disciplined risk management.