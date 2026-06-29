Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 29 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market closed the holiday-shortened week in positive territory, recording modest gains in three of the four trading sessions.

The benchmark Nifty reclaimed and sustained levels above the crucial 24,000 mark, highlighting the market's resilience amid persistent global uncertainties. For the week, the Sensex advanced 0.39% to settle at 77,100.47, while the Nifty gained 0.18% to finish at 24,056.

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Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 June

Stock market today Nifty 50 The benchmark Nifty 50 witnessed a positive yet range-bound session on 25 June 2026, closing above the crucial 24,050 mark and extending its recovery despite volatility associated with the monthly derivatives expiry. The index traded with a firm undertone for most of the session, supported by easing crude oil prices, improving global sentiment, and selective buying in financial and automobile stocks. The decline in crude prices to pre-war levels further boosted investor confidence and improved the overall risk appetite.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the index has successfully sustained above the 24,000 psychological mark, indicating that buyers continue to defend lower levels aggressively. Technically, the 23,850-23,800 zone is expected to act as immediate support, where buying interest has consistently emerged in recent sessions. On the upside, the index may face immediate resistance in the 24,200-24,250 zone, which remains a key supply area due to previous resistance and options positioning. A decisive and sustained move above this zone could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way for an extension towards 24,500 in the near term.

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“Overall, the session was characterised by selective large-cap buying, resilience above key support levels, and improving sentiment driven by softer crude prices and supportive domestic cues. While the broader undertone has turned cautiously bullish, traders should continue to monitor the 24,200-24,250 resistance band, as a convincing breakout above this region will be required to confirm the next leg of the upmove in the benchmark index,” Bagadia said.

Bank Nifty On 25 June 2026, Bank Nifty traded with a firm but range-bound undertone, maintained a firm upward bias and traded with resilience near its recent highs, rather than exhibiting a prolonged sideways consolidation. Market reports highlighted sustained buying in private banking majors and the index's ability to hold gains despite intraday volatility.

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Bagadia noted that the 57,600-57,700 zone is expected to act as immediate support, where buying interest is likely to emerge on declines. On the upside, the 58,700-58,800 zone remains the immediate resistance band. A sustained move above this region would validate a bullish breakout and could pave the way for further upside towards the 59,000 levels in the near term.

“Considering the prevailing price structure, improving sentiment in banking counters, and the index's ability to hold above crucial support levels, the overall bias remains bullish. However, traders should closely monitor the 58,700-58,800 resistance zone, as only a decisive breakout above this range would confirm renewed momentum and signal the beginning of the next leg of the up move in Bank Nifty,” he added.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Monday, 29 June: Max Healthcare Institute, TVS Motor Company, Astra Microwave Products, Welspun Corp, and Poonawalla Fincorp.

1] Max Healthcare Institute: Buy at ₹1123, Target ₹1220, Stop Loss ₹1070

Max Healthcare Institute is showing strong bullish momentum after delivering a falling trendline breakout and sustaining above the breakout zone, indicating a positive shift in trend. Currently trading around ₹1123, the stock has witnessed a bullish crossover in its short-term EMAs, signalling strengthening momentum and improving price structure. RSI is at 71.82 and has rallied sharply from lower levels, reflecting strong buying interest and robust momentum. The stock is also trading above all key EMAs, reinforcing the prevailing uptrend. Based on the current technical setup, traders may consider buying at ₹1123 with a strict stop loss at ₹1070 for a potential upside target of ₹1220, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

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2] TVS Motor Company: Buy at ₹3570, Target ₹3880, Stop Loss ₹3400

TVS Motor Company is showing improving bullish momentum after delivering a strong falling trendline breakout and sustaining above the breakout level, indicating a potential continuation of the uptrend. Currently trading around ₹3570, the stock has taken strong support near the ₹3500 zone, which is aligned with a key EMA support cluster, reflecting accumulation and buying interest at lower levels. RSI is around 61 and has reversed higher from lower levels, signalling strengthening momentum and improving bullish sentiment. Based on the current technical setup, traders may consider buying at ₹3570 with a strict stop loss at ₹3400 for a potential upside target of ₹3880, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

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3] Astra Microwave Products: Buy at ₹1722, Target ₹1865, Stop Loss ₹1650

Astra Microwave Products is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, supported by a sustained higher high–higher low formation on the daily chart. Currently trading around ₹1722, the stock remains above all key EMAs, with a rising EMA structure indicating a healthy and sustained uptrend. RSI is consistently trading above the midpoint, reflecting strong momentum and continued buying interest. The recent sharp price move further highlights strengthening bullish sentiment and suggests the potential continuation of short-term upside momentum. Based on the current technical setup, traders may consider buying at ₹1722 with a strict stop loss at ₹1650 for a potential upside target of ₹1865, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

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4] Welspun Corp: Buy at ₹1455, Target ₹1590, Stop Loss ₹1385

Welspun Corp is showing strong bullish momentum after delivering an ascending triangle breakout and sustaining above the breakout zone with a strong closing, indicating continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Currently trading around ₹1455, the stock has recently taken support near its 20-day EMA and bounced back, reflecting strong buying interest on dips. Both the daily and weekly charts continue to exhibit strength, reinforcing the positive technical structure and supporting further upside potential. Based on the current setup, traders may consider buying at ₹1455 with a strict stop loss at ₹1385 for a potential upside target of ₹1590, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

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Also Read | Stock recommendations for 29 June from MarketSmith India

5] Poonawalla Fincorp: Buy at ₹440, Target ₹480, Stop Loss ₹420

Poonawalla Fincorp is showing strong bullish momentum after delivering a falling trendline breakout, following a robust rebound from its 200-day EMA support zone. The breakout highlights renewed buying interest and a positive shift in trend. RSI is at 68.58 and has witnessed a strong recovery from lower levels while continuing to trend higher, signalling strengthening momentum and sustained bullish participation. The overall technical structure remains constructive and supports the potential for further upside. Based on the current setup, traders may consider buying at ₹440 with a strict stop loss at ₹420 for a potential upside target of ₹480, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.