Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 29 October 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices closed slightly lower on Tuesday after a highly volatile session, despite some late buying support.

The BSE Sensex slipped over 550 points during the day to touch an intraday low of 84,219.39 before ending 151 points, or 0.18 per cent, lower at 84,628. Likewise, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 150 points to hit a low of 25,810.05 but managed to recover partially, finishing 30 points, or 0.11 per cent, down at 25,936.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has closed around 25,950 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 26,000 and it may touch 26,300 on breaking above 26,000 levels in a decisive basis. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Also Read | Recommended stocks to buy on 29 October—top stock picks from market experts

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Remsons Industries, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Sai Life Sciences, TTK Prestige, and Kirloskar Oil Engines.

1] Remsons Industries: Buy at ₹141.5, target ₹152, stop loss ₹136.5;

2] Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers: Buy at ₹521, target ₹560, stop loss ₹500;

3] Sai Life Sciences: Buy at ₹898, target ₹965, stop loss ₹865;

4] TTK Prestige: Buy at ₹716, target ₹777, stop loss ₹690;

5] Kirloskar Oil Engines: Buy at ₹1005, target ₹1085, stop loss ₹970.