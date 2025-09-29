Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 29 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Hemisphere Properties India, Gandhi Special Tubes, E2E Networks, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care, and Lumax AutoTechnologies.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Sep 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The benchmark indices — BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 — fell for the sixth consecutive session on Friday, September 26, as renewed US tariffs on pharmaceuticals and continued selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) dampened market sentiment.

Advertisement

The Sensex ended the day at 80,426.46, down 733.22 points, or 0.90 per cent, while the Nifty 50 slipped 236.15 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 24,654.70.

For the week, the Sensex declined 2.66 per cent, and the Nifty recorded a 2.65 per cent drop.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index slipped below the crucial 24,800 support.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The index has immediate support at 24,550 to 24,500 levels, while crucial support is placed at 24,300 to 24,250. The key benchmark index may try to test 24,400 to 24,350 in the near term. So, one should look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart pattern."

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Hemisphere Properties India, Gandhi Special Tubes, E2E Networks, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care, and Lumax AutoTechnologies.

1] Hemisphere Properties India: Buy at 168, target 180, stop loss 162;

2] Gandhi Special Tubes: Buy at 927, target 1000, stop loss 895;

3] E2E Networks: Buy at 3450, target 3700, stop loss 3344;

4] Dr. Agarwal's Health Care: Buy at 488, target 525, stop loss 470;

Advertisement

5] Lumax AutoTechnologies: Buy at 1298, target 1400, stop loss 1250.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 29 September 2025
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks