Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 3 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After two consecutive days of losses, Nifty and Sensex rebounded sharply on April 2, fueled by a recovery in banking and IT stocks. The rally occurred just before the April 2 tariff deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the White House confirmed would take immediate effect.

The Sensex surged 593 points (0.78%) to close at 76,617.44, while the Nifty 50 gained 166.65 points (0.72%), ending at 23,332.35.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive, as the Nifty 50 index has respected the 50-DEMA support placed at 23,150 to 23,100.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Crucial support for the frontline index is placed at the 22,800 mark. Breaking below this support may trigger fresh selling pressure on Dalal Street. Hence, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong in the chart pattern. Breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Nalwa Sons Investments, Supriya Lifescience, KPR Mill, Godawari Power and Ispat, and Shyam Metalics and Energy.

Stocks to buy today 1] Nalwa Sons Investments: Buy at ₹6835, target ₹7333, stop loss ₹6565;

2] Supriya Lifescience: Buy at ₹788, target ₹850, stop loss ₹760;

3] KPR Mill: Buy at ₹960.35, target ₹1030, stop loss ₹925;

4] Godawari Power and Ispat: Buy at ₹201.75, target ₹215, stop loss ₹194;

5] Shyam Metalics and Energy: Buy at ₹914.4, target ₹970, stop loss ₹880.