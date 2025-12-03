Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 3 December 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Birlasoft, STEL Holdings, Minda Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, and Stylam Industries.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated3 Dec 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, December 2, as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a weaker rupee and continued foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex dropped 504 points (0.59%) to 85,138, while the Nifty 50 ended 144 points (0.55%) lower at 26,032. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms shrank by 1.82 lakh crore to 472.59 lakh crore during the session.

Investor attention now turns to the Reserve Bank of India’s three-day monetary policy meeting, which begins today, with the decision due on December 5.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive until the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,800.

“The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 26,300. So, bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the crucial range. Hence, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Birlasoft, STEL Holdings, Minda Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, and Stylam Industries.

1] Birlasoft: Buy at 405, target 433, stop loss 388;

2] STEL Holdings: Buy at 534, target 575, stop loss 515;

3] Minda Corporation: Buy at 600, target 645, stop loss 580;

4] Jamna Auto Industries: Buy at 122, target 132, stop loss 118;

5] Stylam Industries: Buy at 2140, target 2300, stop loss 2065.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

