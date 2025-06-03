Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 3 June 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Jubilant Ingrevia, IDBI Bank, SBFC Finance, JM Financial, and City Union Bank.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Jun 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that despite strong selling during early morning deals on Monday, the key Indian benchmark indices pares the kisses and ended flat, keeping the overall Indian stock market sentiment positive.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that despite strong selling during early morning deals on Monday, the key Indian benchmark indices pares the kisses and ended flat, keeping the overall Indian stock market sentiment positive.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices experienced significant volatility during trading on Monday, June 2. Despite a weak start, buying activity by bulls helped stocks rebound from early losses, allowing the markets to end the day with only slight declines.

The Nifty 50 pared losses to close down by just 0.14% at 24,716, recovering 189 points from its intraday low. Similarly, the Sensex trimmed its early losses and ended the session marginally lower by 77 points, or 0.09%, at 81,373.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 3 June 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that despite strong selling during early morning deals on Monday, the key Indian benchmark indices pares the kisses and ended flat, keeping the overall Indian stock market sentiment positive.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The Nifty 50 index is trading above 24,500 and facing resistance at 25,000. On breaking above 25,000, the 50-stock index may soon touch 25,400. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Also Read | Three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 3 June

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Jubilant Ingrevia, IDBI Bank, SBFC Finance, JM Financial, and City Union Bank.

1] Jubilant Ingrevia: Buy at 734.05, target 786, stop loss 708;

2] IDBI Bank: Buy at 101.27, target 110, stop loss 97;

3] SBFC Finance: Buy at 114.48, target 123, stop loss 110;

4] JM Financial: Buy at 133.73, target 143, stop loss 129;

5] City Union Bank: Buy at 198.64, target 213, stop loss 192.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 3 June 2025
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.