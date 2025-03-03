Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 3 March 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The benchmark indices extended their losing streak for the third consecutive week. Throughout the week, the Sensex declined by 2,112.96 points (2.80%), while the Nifty dropped 671.2 points (2.94%). In February, the Nifty has fallen by 1,383.7 points (5.88%), and the Sensex has lost 4,302.47 points (5.55%).

The Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed their sharpest intraday drop of 2025, marking eight straight sessions of losses driven by persistent foreign capital outflows and weak global cues, on Friday. Additionally, the indices closed lower for the fifth consecutive month, hitting their lowest levels since June 2024, primarily due to the impact of US tariffs on global trade.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market sentiment is negative as the Nifty 50 index has decisively broken below the crucial 22,200 support.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50- stock index may try to test the immediate support placed at 21,800 to 21,750 levels. If the index fails to regain the crucial 22,200 mark then in that case a possibility of Nifty hitting below 22,800 can't be denied. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Suven Pharmaceuticals, J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Five-Star Business Finance, Go Digit General Insurance and Valor Estate.

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today 1] Suven Pharmaceuticals: Buy at ₹1224, target ₹1308, stop loss ₹1179;

2] J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Buy at ₹1653.75, target ₹1770, stop loss ₹1596;

3] Five-Star Business Finance: Buy at ₹753, target ₹813, stop loss ₹733;

4] Go Digit General Insurance: Buy at ₹304.85, target ₹324, stop loss ₹292;

5] Valor Estate: Buy at ₹123.45, target ₹132, stop loss ₹119.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.