Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 3 November 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Bajaj Consumer Care, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Garuda Construction and Engineering, and Vishnu Chemicals.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — extended their losses for a second consecutive session on Friday, October 31. Nevertheless, both indices recorded their strongest monthly performance in seven months, last seen in March.

The Sensex declined 465.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 83,938.71, while the Nifty 50 slipped 155.75 points, or 0.60 per cent, to settle at 25,722. Weak global cues and profit-booking amid mixed corporate earnings weighed on sentiment. Over the month, the Sensex advanced 4.6 per cent, and the Nifty 50 rose 4.5 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index dropped 0.55 per cent, and the BSE Smallcap index fell 0.40 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market is trading range-bound as the Nifty 50 index is gripped in 25,700 to 26,100 range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Bajaj Consumer Care, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Garuda Construction and Engineering, and Vishnu Chemicals.

1] Bajaj Consumer Care: Buy at 277, target 299, stop loss 266;

2] Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Buy at 1422, target 1535, stop loss 1375;

3] Allied Blenders and Distillers: Buy at 662, target 715, stop loss 638;

4] Garuda Construction and Engineering: Buy at 216, target 232, stop loss 210;

5] Vishnu Chemicals: Buy at 515, target 555, stop loss 499.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
