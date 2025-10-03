Mint Market
Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 3 October 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Lumax AutoTechnologies, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Bharat Seats, Rategain Travel Technologies, and Gabriel India.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Oct 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Advertisement

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Breaking an eight-day losing streak, Indian stock market benchmarks — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — closed higher on Wednesday, October 1, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the repo rate and policy stance while projecting a favorable growth-inflation outlook for the economy.

Advertisement

The Sensex rose 716 points, or 0.89 per cent, to finish at 80,983.31, while the Nifty 50 advanced 225 points, or 0.92 per cent, to end at 24,836.30.

The broader market also participated in the rally, with the BSE Midcap gaining 0.91 per cent and the Smallcap index climbing 1.16 per cent.

Also Read | Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade mixed amid US government shutdown

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has sustained above the crucial support placed at 24,500.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ After falling for the nine successive sessions, the key benchmark index witnessed some value picking which signals hope for a trend reversal. However, the index is facing hurdle at 24,900 range. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range."

Advertisement
Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday—3 October 2025

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Lumax AutoTechnologies, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Bharat Seats, Rategain Travel Technologies, and Gabriel India.

1] Lumax AutoTechnologies: Buy at 1318, target 1420, stop loss 1270;

2] Senores Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 715, target 770, stop loss 695;

3] Bharat Seats: Buy at 186.3, target 202, stop loss 181;

4] Rategain Travel Technologies: Buy at 692, target 740, stop loss 666;

5] Gabriel India: Buy at 1241, target 1333, stop loss 1199.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 3 October 2025
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks