Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 30 April 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Nifty 50 and Sensex closed Tuesday's trading session (April 29) on a flat note amid a range-bound market. The Nifty 50 ended at 24,355, marking a slight rise of 0.03%, while the Sensex edged up 0.09% to settle at 80,288 points.

In contrast, broader market indices outpaced the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 recording gains of 0.31% and 0.37%, respectively.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index closed flat and failed to break a over the 24,350 resistance.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Amid Q4 results 2025 season in full swing, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Aspinwall and Company, Data Patterns (India), Sarla Performance Fibers, Kilitch Drugs (India), and Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co.

Stocks to buy today 1] Aspinwall and Company: Buy at ₹284.75, target ₹305, stop loss ₹275;

2] Data Patterns (India): Buy at ₹2556.9, target ₹2750, stop loss ₹2460;

3] Sarla Performance Fibers: Buy at ₹107.6, target ₹115, stop loss ₹103.5;

4] Kilitch Drugs (India): Buy at ₹400.9, target ₹430, stop loss ₹385;

5] Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co: Buy at ₹117.46, target ₹125, stop loss ₹113.

