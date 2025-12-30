Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 30 December 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Monday, December 29, led by muted trading volumes and the lack of directional triggers, indicating a possible near-term consolidation.

Sensex declined for the fourth session straight, shedding 345.91 points, or 0.41%, to end at 84,695.54. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 closed in red for the third straight day, falling 100.20 points, or 0.38%, to close at 25,942.10.

Stock market outlook Nifty 50 On 29 December 2025, the Nifty 50 closed slightly lower, as thin year-end volumes and selective profit-booking kept the index range-bound.

On the Nifty 50 outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “ The daily candlestick showed a bearish bias, with the index failing to sustain above intraday highs, indicating fading upside momentum. On the 1-hour chart, the Nifty continued to form lower highs, reflecting short-term consolidation and repeated rejection near resistance levels. Buying interest emerged at lower levels, but lacked strength to trigger a decisive rebound.”

"From a technical standpoint, immediate resistance is placed at 26,050–26,100. On the downside, 25,800–25,850 remains a key support zone. Overall, the index remains in a consolidation phase with cautious sentiment prevailing," he added.

Bank Nifty On 29 December 2025, the Bank Nifty ended marginally lower, but displayed a slight upside bias in the second half of the session as selective buying in private and PSU banks supported the index.

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Bagadia added, “This showing an early weakness followed by recovery attempts, indicating short-term consolidation with cautious optimism. On the 1-hour chart, the index initially formed lower highs, but late-session buying pushed it above intraday support levels, suggesting tentative accumulation and reduced selling pressure. The recovery, however, lacked decisive momentum to break above key intraday resistance.”

"From a technical perspective, immediate resistance lies at 59,150–59,250. Support is seen at 58,600–58,700, while 58,600 remains a robust demand zone for positional traders. Overall, Bank Nifty remains range-bound with mild upside bias in the short term," he added.

Breakout stocks to buy today Breakout stocks are those stocks that move past their established support or resistance levels. Breakouts often signal that a stock may be poised for a strong price move.

Amid ongoing market conditions, Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five breakout shares to buy today - NLC India, India Cements, City Union Bank, Honasa Consumer, and NTPC Green Energy.

1] NLC India: Buy at ₹ 256.4, target ₹ 275, stop loss ₹ 247 NLC India is trading near ₹256.4 and is showing strength after reversing from lower levels, forming higher highs and higher lows. The stock has broken above its falling trendline, signaling a bullish trend continuation. It is trading above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, confirming strong momentum. Accumulation support lies near ₹250. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, targeting ₹275 with a stop loss at ₹247 while maintaining disciplined risk management.

2] India Cements: Buy at ₹ 448.05, target ₹ 490, stop loss ₹ 424 India Cements is showing strength with a sustained higher high–higher low structure. Trading around ₹448.05, the stock has recently broken out of a sideways range, indicating renewed buying momentum. Support lies near ₹424, aligned with the 20-day EMA. Trading above all key EMAs and RSI at 68.37 suggest trend continuation. Short-term traders may buy, targeting ₹490 with a stop loss at ₹424.

3] City Union Bank: Buy at ₹ 298.95, target ₹ 327, stop loss ₹ 285 CUB is trading around ₹298.95 and has formed a strong bullish engulfing candle, suggesting renewed buying interest and bullish sentiment. The stock continues to maintain a higher high–higher low structure and is trading near its all-time high, indicating strong underlying momentum and trend strength. It is taking firm support near the 20-period four-hour EMA, suggesting sustained demand at lower levels. Any pullback is expected to find support around ₹290, while immediate resistance is placed near ₹305, with a stop loss at ₹250 and a target of ₹287, adhering to disciplined risk management.

4] Honasa Consumer: Buy at ₹ 277, target ₹ 299, stop loss ₹ 265 Honasa is trading around ₹277 after forming a recent bottom and witnessing a strong bounce, indicating emerging strength for an uptrend. Immediate support is placed near ₹265, where accumulation is visible. RSI at 58.68 reflects a rebound from oversold levels, supporting positive momentum. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, targeting ₹299 with a stop loss at ₹265, following disciplined risk management.

5] NTPC Green Energy: Buy at ₹ 95.04, target ₹ 101.5, stop loss ₹ 91.96 NTPC Green is trading at ₹95.04 and is showing signs of strength after forming a bullish engulfing candle, supported by sustained volumes that suggest strong buying interest and accumulation. On the downside, immediate support is placed near ₹92.45, where accumulation activity is clearly visible. With the key resistance now decisively breached, the near-term outlook remains positive. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, with a stop loss at ₹91.96 and an upside target of ₹101.5, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

