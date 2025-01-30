Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After showing weakness from the highs on Tuesday, the Indian stock market witnessed an excellent upside bounce and closed higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index gained 205 points and closed at the 23,163 mark; the BSE Sensex ended 631 points higher at 76,532, whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 299 points up at 49,165. In the broad market, the BSE Small-cap index skyrocketed 3.28 per cent while the BSE Mid-cap index gained 2.54 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is expected to remain volatile this week as the market is eagerly waiting for the Union Budget 2025. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index has regained a 23,000 peak decisively by closing above the 23,150 mark on Wednesday. However, the 50-stock index is facing immediate hurdles at 23,300 and 23,500. He advised investors to avoid taking bulk positions and wait for the key benchmark index to break decisively above 23,500. Amid the Q3 results 2025 season and expected volatile sessions ahead of the budget of 2025, Bagadia advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong in terms of the technical chart pattern.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market bias is expected to remain volatile until the Budget 2025 gets presented. The Nifty 50 index has regained a 23,000 peak, but the frontline index faces immediate hurdles at 23,300 and 23,500, respectively. So, one should avoid taking bulk positions and wait for a decisive break above 23,500. Amid the Q3 results 2025 season, one should follow a stock-specific approach and look at stocks that look strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Aeroflex Industries, Swaraj Engines, Greaves Cotton, Zota Health Care, and Avanti Feeds.

Stocks to buy today 1] Aeroflex Industries: Buy at ₹233.80, target ₹250, stop loss ₹225;

2] Swaraj Engines: Buy at ₹3231, target ₹3450, stop loss ₹31111;

3] Greaves Cotton: Buy at ₹265.15, target ₹285, stop loss ₹255;

4] Zota Health Care: Buy at ₹930.30, target ₹1000, stop loss ₹900; and

5] Avanti Feeds: Buy at ₹697.95, target ₹740, stop loss ₹670.