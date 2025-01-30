Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 30 January 2025

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Aeroflex Industries, Swaraj Engines, Greaves Cotton, Zota Health Care, and Avanti Feeds

Asit Manohar
Updated30 Jan 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market is expected to remain volatile this week as investors eagerly await the Union Budget 2025.(PHOTO: MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After showing weakness from the highs on Tuesday, the Indian stock market witnessed an excellent upside bounce and closed higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index gained 205 points and closed at the 23,163 mark; the BSE Sensex ended 631 points higher at 76,532, whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 299 points up at 49,165. In the broad market, the BSE Small-cap index skyrocketed 3.28 per cent while the BSE Mid-cap index gained 2.54 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is expected to remain volatile this week as the market is eagerly waiting for the Union Budget 2025. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index has regained a 23,000 peak decisively by closing above the 23,150 mark on Wednesday. However, the 50-stock index is facing immediate hurdles at 23,300 and 23,500. He advised investors to avoid taking bulk positions and wait for the key benchmark index to break decisively above 23,500. Amid the Q3 results 2025 season and expected volatile sessions ahead of the budget of 2025, Bagadia advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong in terms of the technical chart pattern.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market bias is expected to remain volatile until the Budget 2025 gets presented. The Nifty 50 index has regained a 23,000 peak, but the frontline index faces immediate hurdles at 23,300 and 23,500, respectively. So, one should avoid taking bulk positions and wait for a decisive break above 23,500. Amid the Q3 results 2025 season, one should follow a stock-specific approach and look at stocks that look strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Aeroflex Industries, Swaraj Engines, Greaves Cotton, Zota Health Care, and Avanti Feeds.

Stocks to buy today

1] Aeroflex Industries: Buy at 233.80, target 250, stop loss 225;

2] Swaraj Engines: Buy at 3231, target 3450, stop loss 31111;

3] Greaves Cotton: Buy at 265.15, target 285, stop loss 255;

4] Zota Health Care: Buy at 930.30, target 1000, stop loss 900; and

5] Avanti Feeds: Buy at 697.95, target 740, stop loss 670.

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 07:22 AM IST
