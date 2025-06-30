Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 30 June 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: NDR Auto Components, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, LT Foods, Redington, and SML Isuzu.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Jun 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, June 27, buoyed by largely positive global trends.

The Sensex rose by 303 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 84,058.90, while the Nifty 50 gained 89 points, or 0.35%, closing at 25,637.80. Broad-based buying was observed across the market, with the BSE Midcap index up by 0.38% and the Smallcap index increasing by 0.54%.

In the last four sessions, the Sensex has surged by 2,162 points, marking a nearly 3% rise, with the Nifty 50 mirroring this upward trend.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index closed above its previous days close.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is heading towards the immediate target of 25,700, while on the lower side, it has made a strong base in 25,300 to 35,250 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: NDR Auto Components, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, LT Foods, Redington, and SML Isuzu.

1] NDR Auto Components: Buy at 1078.55, target 1150, stop loss 1035;

2] Indraprastha Medical Corporation: Buy at 449.35, target 477, stop loss 432;

3] LT Foods: Buy at 483.25, target 515, stop loss 465;

4] Redington: Buy at 322.05, target 345, stop loss 310;

5] SML Isuzu: Buy at 2034.1, target 2160, stop loss 1965.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

