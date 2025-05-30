Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today—30 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, snapped their two-day losing streak and rebounded by nearly half a per cent in the previous market session, mirroring a rally in global markets after a US court blocked US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,633.02 in a volatile session amid monthly expiry in derivative contracts. During the day, it rose 504.57 points or 0.62 per cent to 81,816.89. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,833.60. The index swung in both directions on the monthly expiry day before settling higher.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The undertone for the Indian stock market is positive, but the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 25,000 levels. On breaching above this resistance, we can expect the benchmark index to touch 25,400 soon.”

“On the lower side, the index has made strong support at the 24,500 levels. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” added Bagadia.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today: Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Onesource Industries And Ventures Ltd, and TD Power Systems Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd: Buy at ₹ 784, target price ₹ 835, stoploss ₹ 750 Dodla Dairy Ltd: Buy at ₹ 1,268.1, target price ₹ 1,350, stoploss ₹ 1,222 Welspun Corp Ltd: Buy at ₹ 895, target price ₹ 950, stoploss ₹ 865 Onesource Industries And Ventures Ltd: Buy at ₹ 1,801.5, target price ₹ 950, stoploss ₹ 865 TD Power Systems Ltd: Buy at ₹ 511.45, target price ₹ 545, stoploss ₹ 495.